Jet Brite rejected | Eisenhower’s granddaughter at Cantigny | Long Table Dinner

Council rejects proposed Jet Brite car wash in Aero Estates

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the dais voted 8-0 against Jet Brite’s request to build a new car wash at the northeast corner of 83rd Street and Route 59, just outside city limits in unincorporated DuPage County.

The proposal brought out concerned residents in the adjacent Aero Estates subdivision in Naperville. They voiced issues at Tuesday’s meeting, as well as the March 15 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, where the commission voted against a recommendation for Jet Brite.

Concerns with the proposed car wash included traffic, noise, and stormwater drainage, which reportedly has been an ongoing issue in the area.

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s granddaughter at Cantigny on Sept. 14

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s granddaughter Susan Eisenhower will make an appearance at Cantigny Park on Thursday, Sept. 14, as part of the park’s Date With History series.

The policy analyst and author will be discussing her recent book “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cantigny’s Le Jardin Room, 1S151 Winfield Rd. in Wheaton.

The book is a retrospective of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidential and wartime leadership. Copies will be available at the event for purchase and signing by Eisenhower. The event itself is free and open to the public. Both in-person and virtual attendance registration is available on Cantigny’s website.

Naperville’s Public Safety Open House on Sept. 23

The Naperville police and fire departments are partnering to put on their annual Public Safety Open House on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Read more about the demonstrations and vehicles on hand at the event.

District 203 to increase spending on IT

Due to a variety of factors, Naperville School District 203 officials anticipate increasing IT spending in the upcoming school year, based on information presented at a board of education meeting Tuesday.

District 203’s information technology capital plan budget could clock in at $4.84 million in the 2024-25 school year, representing an increase from the $3.63 million budget in place this school year.

The board is slated to act on the 2024-25 school year IT budget at its next meeting on Sept. 18.

Water Street Long Table Dinner on Sept. 10

Chefs from restaurants along Naperville’s Water Street will come together on Sunday, Sept. 10 to host the fourth annual Long Table Dinner.

A six-course gourmet dinner along with wine pairings will be served outside at a table along Water Street, with live music from Pete Ellman Jazz accompanying the meal. Guests are invited to wear all-white to the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Long Table Dinner benefits West Suburban Community Pantry, which helps more than 9,000 people each month get the nutrition they need. For more information about the event, visit the Water Street District website. Seating is limited.