Juneteenth celebration | Seven awards for DuPage | New shot clock policy

Naperville Neighbors United hosts Juneteenth celebration this Saturday

Naperville Neighbors United will host a Juneteenth celebration at Rotary Hill, 440 Aurora Ave, this Saturday, June 15, from noon to 3 p.m.

The event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, noted as June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas received word that they were free.

Saturday’s Juneteenth event will feature a variety of entertainment including the Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer gospel choir, performers from the Mays Music Centre of Excellence, a stepping group, and dancing, as well as food trucks. Several elected officials and community leaders will speak at the event as well.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the free event. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Seven DuPage County programs merit national achievement awards

Seven DuPage County programs have received national recognition, earning the county achievement awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The awards celebrate county innovation, honoring programs that effectively serve residents.

Find out which programs earned the awards.

Morton Arboretum distributes $6.9 million to help grow urban forests

The Morton Arboretum is helping to grow urban forests, announcing Monday that it is distributing $6.9 million among 22 urban forestry projects throughout Illinois.

The money springs from federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, under the direction of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Learn more about some of the projects this money will fund.

IHSA to implement 35-second shot clock for high school basketball

Earlier this week the IHSA announced that it will be implementing a 35-second shot clock for high school boys and girls basketball starting with the 2026-27 season.

The IHSA has allowed tournaments and shootouts in recent seasons to use shot clocks as a trial run before approving the historic change.

Find out more about how local coaches feel about the new rules.

AAUW Naperville Area branch holding used book and media sale

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Naperville Area branch is holding a used book and media sale from June 13 through 15 at the Washington Junior High School gym, 201 N. Washington St.

Sale items, including books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl albums, are generally priced at $1 or $2.

General admission is from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Educators with an ID can get 50% on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday will feature a bag day closeout with all items $10 per bag or half price.

Proceeds from the event will help in advancing gender equality through research, education, and advocacy.