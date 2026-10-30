KidsMatter offering $10,000 in grants for organizations benefiting teens

Now through Nov. 9, local nonprofits that benefit young people in Naperville could get a chance at a slice of $10,000 in grant money for their organization and teach teens about nonprofits in the process.

KidsMatter said in a news release that applications are open once again for its Teen Philanthropy Initiative. Each applicant can request up to $1,500 for their respective 501(c)(3).

Who qualifies and how to apply

To qualify, applicant’s projects need to either directly benefit young people in the Naperville or Chicagoland area, involve teens in some way, or be a learning experience for participants about the organization applying for a grant.

Those looking to apply can find the request for funding form on the on the KidsMatter website.

Organizations have won in the past can also be found on their website.

Teaching young people about philanthropy

Local high school juniors in the Teen Initiative Program will work with the program coordinator to select winners, which will be announced in February or March of next year, with the grants themselves to be presented at a ceremony on April 28, 2027.

History of the grant

The Teen Philanthropy Initiative began in 2023 and is supported by Three Pillars Initiative out of Oak Park, a non-profit that supports teens looking to learn leadership skills.

High school juniors in the two-year program learn about nonprofits and allocating grant money, while high school seniors take part in a fundraising campaign over the course of nine months to collect money to be donated to causes that are chosen.

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