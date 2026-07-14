Kratom sales ban recommended | Swig in Naperville | Record estate sale

Liquor commission recommends banning kratom products in Naperville

Liquor commissioners unanimously passed a motion at a meeting on Thursday recommending that the Naperville City Council ban the local retail sale of kratom products.

The Naperville City Council will hear the liquor commission’s recommendation at its August 18 meeting.

Read more about what presenters had to say about kratom at the meeting.

Dirty soda shop Swig plans to open in Naperville

Swig, a dirty soda drive-thru chain founded in Utah, is coming to Naperville.

The company signed a 13-unit franchise deal that includes several other Chicago suburb locations, such as Crest Hill, Joliet, and Bolingbrook.

Learn more about the franchise making its Midwest expansion.

Naperville estate sells for record $8.3 million

A Naperville home sold for $8.3 million, the highest-selling home to date in Naperville and Will County, according to Crain’s. It’s also tied for the second-highest home price for the Chicago area in 2026.

The house at 28W660 Perkins Court, formerly owned by Rocco and Diana Salviola, is about 21,300 square feet on three acres. According to the listing, it includes amenities like a gaming room with built-in ATM, workout and boxing studio, in-ground pool, soccer field, putting green, and in-ground trampoline.

The previous Naperville sale record was set in 2024 by a home on Shamrock Court that sold for $7.55 million.

New superintendent starts with busy summer updates in IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent John Price gave his first report to the school board during Monday night’s meeting.

Price briefed the board about some of the many educational, training, planning and construction projects underway.

Learn more about the updates Price covered in the meeting.

Naperville Sliderz softball caps off the season with city championships

The Naperville Sliderz youth softball season wrapped up its 2026 campaign at the end of June.

The annual program, run through the Naperville Park District for grades 1 through 6, finished with teams competing in the league championship games at Knoch Park.

Take a look at some of the fun players had on the field.