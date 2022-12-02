Landmark Process Changes | SECA Fund Recommendations | Giant Menorah Lighting

Potential Changes to Landmark Process

The Naperville Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved potential changes to the process for approving landmark status for buildings at its meeting Thursday night.

Previously, any individual could apply for a building to be designated a historical landmark, with or without the owner’s approval.

If the new ordinance were to take effect, the person applying for a building to be deemed a historical landmark, if not the property owner himself, must have the owner’s consent in order for it to then go before the Naperville Historic Preservation Commission and then city council for consideration.

If the owner denies that request, there are provisions to make it possible, but difficult, to landmark the building anyway.

Designating a building as a landmark ultimately means city council has to approve of any demolition, alterations or new construction affecting that building and property, rather than leaving it up to only the building’s owner, in an effort to preserve its historical significance.

The new proposed procedures will have to go through the Planning & Zoning Commission and then City Council for consideration.

SECA Fund Recommendations

Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts Commission (SECA) met on Thursday to finalize its SECA fund allocation recommendations.

SECA commissioners divided up $1.04 million in available tax dollars among more than 50 different requests for initiatives and community events in the City of Naperville in 2023.

The commission voted unanimously to spread the money based on the total average each commissioner had allocated for every event. The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling, a city services request, received the highest amount of funding, at just above $160,000.

The recommendations by the commission will go to Naperville City Council for consideration in February 2023.

NCTV17 is funded in part by a grant by SECA.

Giant Menorah Lighting Scheduled

There will be a public lighting of the Giant Menorah in Naperville on December 18 at 4 p.m. Rabbi Mendy Goldstein & Rabbi Tzvi Tornek will be doing the honors at the Riverwalk Amphitheater at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Eagle Street.

The event will be part of a fuller schedule of activities celebrating Chanukah that day. There will be a helicopter gelt drop at 1:30 p.m. at the Abrams Center for Jewish Life at 651 Amersale Drive. Then at 3 p.m. there will be a menorah car parade, which will start at the Abrams Center and end over at Naperville City Hall.

More information about these activities and other upcoming celebrations for Chanukah can be found on the Chabad of Naperville website.

North Central Football In Quarterfinals

On Saturday afternoon, North Central College football hosts Ithaca College from New York in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals.

It’s the fifth quarterfinals appearance all-time for the Cardinals and third consecutive season the team has advanced to the third round.

NCC is currently the number one ranked team in the country and defeated Lake Forest College and Carnegie Mellon in the opening two rounds.

The game can be seen live on the NCTV17 website and the North Central College Cardinals website at noon.