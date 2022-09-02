Last Fling Begins | Judge Exits Race | $3 Movies

Last Fling Begins

Today marks the start of the Last Fling, the Labor Day weekend festival organized by the Naperville Jaycees. All the fun is centered along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville, with music, food, carnival rides and plenty of family-friendly attractions. It runs today through Monday, and includes a Labor Day Parade that kicks off at 10 a.m. The parade starts at Naperville North High School and winds its way through downtown, ending at Naperville Central High School. Jefferson Avenue, which has been under construction, is now complete enough to allow the parade to pass through, with barricades being lifted just for this special event. Parade watchers there can set up chairs on the south side sidewalk. That street will remain closed to normal traffic however until the final streetscape work is finished, most likely in the next couple of weeks. NCTV17 will stream the parade LIVE both on our channel and our Facebook page.

DuPage County Judge Exits Race

Republican nominee Kavita Athanikar has dropped out of the race to keep her spot as Circuit Court Judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit. The DuPage County Judge and former Naperville city prosecutor said in a statement she made the decision on the advice of medical professionals so she could “pursue treatment for a recently diagnosed issue.” Athanikar had been appointed to that 18th Judicial Circuit seat in March after the retirement of Judge Robert Kleeman. Attorney Mia McPherson is the Democratic nominee in the race.

Washington Street Bridge Repairs

This Tuesday, Naperville City Council will discuss deals to allow long-planned work on the Washington Street Bridge to begin. The more than 40-year-old bridge is in need of replacement, with plans for it to be demolished one side at a time to allow partial traffic flow to continue during the work. Before council is a $1.1 million proposal to purchase six properties and gain use of land along Washington Street to allow the necessary work. If approved, construction would likely begin in the spring, with expected full completion in 2024.

$3 Movies Tomorrow

Saturday, September 3 is the first ever National Cinema Day for which theaters across America are selling movie tickets for just $3. That goes for both regular shows and higher end formats like IMAX. Here in Naperville, both AMC Naperville 16 and Hollywood Palms are taking part. The deal does not include tax or online or third party purchasing fees. To find other participating theaters, check out the National Cinema Day website.