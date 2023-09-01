Last Fling | Phil Vassar at Ribfest | Veterans Resource Fair

Naperville Jaycees Last Fling starts today

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling kicks off today. The four-day fest held over Labor Day weekend will be marking its 40th year.

The event takes place along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. The fun includes a carnival, live music on two stages, a family activities area, and food and beverage vendors. On its final day, there’s also the annual Labor Day Parade.

The Last Fling is the Jaycees’ largest fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting area nonprofits that the organization supports. More information about the hours and activities can be found on the Last Fling website.

NCTV17 will be out covering all the fun, with a Facebook live feed from the fest today at 5:15 p.m., and a live stream on both our channel and website on Monday for the parade.

Phil Vassar to headline Ribfest on Saturday, Sept. 16

In other local fest news, country music artist Phil Vassar has been announced as the Saturday, Sept. 16, headliner for this year’s Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest. Learn more about the singer/songwriter’s upcoming appearance at the DuPage County Event Center & Fairgrounds.

DuPage County holds third annual Veterans Resource Fair

On Tuesday, veterans and their families gathered at the DuPage County Administration Building in Wheaton for the county’s third annual Veterans Resource Fair. Take a look at some of the agencies and services at the event.

Linden Oaks Mental Health First Aid

Linden Oaks Behavioral Health is offering both in-person and virtual Mental Health First Aid (MHFA). Learn more about what MHFA is and how it can help someone in crisis.

Labor Day weekend weather outlook

It’s looking like sunny skies and hot temps for this Labor Day weekend. Friday will see a high of around 87 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend, with a predicted high of 94 on Saturday, and then 100 on both Sunday and Labor Day itself.

Keep an eye on your daily weather forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.