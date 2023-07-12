Lightning sparks fire | West Nile mosquitoes | Mocktails and More

Lightning sparks garage fire in Naperville

A lightning strike sparked a garage fire in Naperville on Tuesday.

The Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to a home on the 1400 block of Larsen Ln. after getting a call about the incident just after 3:10 p.m., according to a news release from the NFD.

The caller said their home’s attached garage was struck by lightning and was on fire. Once on scene, firefighters saw the fire coming through the garage’s roof, with flames going into the living space above. They were able to get the fire under control in under 10 minutes.

The building was deemed habitable, and no one was injured. Officials estimate the fire caused $40,000 in damages.

DCHD reports first West Nile positive mosquitoes in DuPage County for 2023

The DuPage County Health Department is reporting its first batch of mosquitoes in the county this year to test positive for West Nile virus. Learn more about where they were found and how to protect yourself.

Padre Pio relics come to Saints Peter and Paul Church in Naperville

Thousands of people came to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville on Tuesday to see and pray before relics of revered saint, Padre Pio. Take a look at the five relics which were on display.

Benet basketball star’s wedding featured in People photo spread

Former Benet Academy basketball star Frank Kaminsky received a special photo feature in People magazine after recently tying the knot with sports anchor Ashley Brewer. Find out more about the couple’s special day.

The Morton Arboretum to host Mocktails and More, a nonalcoholic tasting event

On July 21, The Morton Arboretum is hosting Mocktails and More, its first-ever nonalcoholic beverage-tasting event. Learn more about the upcoming event at the Arboretum’s Grand Garden.