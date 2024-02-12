Lindmark in Super Bowl ad | Whelpley found dead | Olmec Trails exhibit

Former Naperville Central hockey star Owen Lindmark appears in Super Bowl ad

Millions tuned in to Sunday’s Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but Naperville natives may have recognized a familiar face during the commercials. 2019 Naperville Central graduate Owen Lindmark featured in an ad for Old National Bank during Super Bowl LVIII.

Photo courtesy: Old National Bank

Suspected killer Barry Lee Whelpley found dead in jail cell early Friday morning

Barry Lee Whelpley, the suspected killer in the 1972 murder of a Naperville teenager, has died. He was found unresponsive in his jail cell early Friday morning by Will County authorities and later declared dead at a Joliet hospital, officials said.

33 stone heads to be displayed around DuPage County in “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” exhibit

33 stone heads are coming to DuPage County this summer in the new outdoor exhibit, “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy.” The exhibition will feature six-foot-tall Mesoamerican Olmec stone heads painted by artists across North America.

Rotary Club of Naperville awards $70K from 2023 Holiday Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville recently awarded 13 local nonprofit organizations a total of $70,000 raised through its 2023 Holiday Parade of Lights. Also known as “A parade with a purpose,” the Rotary Club of Naperville has funded area groups through the event each year since 2021.

Naperville’s Fiene’s Bakery bakes up king cakes for Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is just around the corner, and one Naperville bakery is prepping a delicious Mardi Gras favorite to help celebrate. Fiene’s Bakery at 1603 N. Aurora Rd, Ste. 101-103 is offering up king cakes for sale for the second year in a row.

