Little League Turf Donation

Naperville Little League is planning to donate $200,000 to the Naperville Park District for two new synthetic turf baseball fields. The turf fields will replace current grass fields in two of the district’s parks. At Thursday’s Naperville Park Board meeting, park district executive director Brad Wilson said an agreement will be created which will lay out the steps required for turf installation, field scheduling and maintenance. The fields planned to be replaced are DuPage River Sports Complex Field 5 and Memorial Field at Knoch Park. The DuPage River complex field is expected to be completed in 2023 and Knoch Park in 2024.

Healthy Driven Half Marathon and 5K

Yesterday more than 2,000 people gathered in the streets of Downtown Naperville for the Healthy Driven Naperville Half Marathon and 5K sponsored by Edward-Elmhurst Health. This year marks the 10th year for the races. The winner of the half marathon was James Weissensel, who finished with a time of 1:09.26. Full race results for the half marathon and the 5K can be found on the race website.

Disability Scholarship Available

The Achieving Independence and Mobility Center for Independent Living Inc (AIM-CIL) is offering a total of four scholarships for qualified individuals living with a disability. The not-for-profit organization assists those living with a disability in DuPage, Kane and Kendall Counties. Potential candidates must reside in one of those counties, and be pursuing an Associate’s Degree or Bachelor’s Degree at an accredited university or college, or be enrolled in a trade or vocational school. To be considered, potential candidates must submit a one-page essay by Nov. 15 about their educational goals for the future and how Independent living has impacted their lives. For more information about the scholarships, visit the AIM-CIL website.

Naperville Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance are hosting the annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m, presented by IntentGen Financial Partners. The parade will kick off the holiday season in downtown Naperville with decorated floats and music. It will begin at the Centennial Beach parking lot, go down Jackson and Webster Streets, and finish at Naper School. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children at the Naperville Public Library until 9:00 p.m. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local non-profit organizations. More information about the parade can be found on the Holiday Parade of Lights website.