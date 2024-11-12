Local nursing homes rank among country’s best | Student clubs support veterans | NCC triathlon wins national championship

Two Naperville senior facilities in Newsweek’s 2025 Best Nursing Homes list

Two Naperville facilities, The Springs at Monarch Landing and St. Patrick’s Residence, were named in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025.

This year’s ranking included 1,050 nursing homes across 25 states. It was split into three categories: 50-99 beds, 100-149 beds, and 150+ beds.

The Springs at Monarch Landing, 2308 Illinois Rte. 59, ranked second in Illinois out of 10 nursing homes in the state’s 50-99 beds category. St. Patrick’s Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., ranked ninth in Illinois out of 26 options in the state’s 150+ beds grouping.

Naperville student clubs serve area veterans

On Monday, the nation celebrated those who have served in the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day. But here in Naperville, student groups at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools are honoring veterans in the community through service of their own all year round.

Learn more about both clubs and their initiatives that lend a helping hand to area veterans.

Loaves & Fishes Community Services’ 40th anniversary celebration on Nov. 15

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is celebrating its 40th anniversary at an open house on Friday, Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frank J. Rus & Donald S. Toy Food Market & Resource Center, 1871 High Grove Lane.

The open house will offer light refreshments, a historical display showcasing four decades of Loaves & Fishes’ history, and the opportunity to write a note for the organization’s time capsule.

No RSVP is required. For more information on the event, visit Loaves & Fishes’ website.

Naperville Public Library debuts ‘Pick Six Lists’

The Naperville Public Library has introduced a new program to help local readers find their next page-turner: the Pick Six Lists.

The library invites residents to fill out a book preference questionnaire on its website. Within a week, readers will receive an email featuring six titles chosen for them that can automatically be placed on hold. Lists can be made to fit any genre, topic, or age.

Those who opt to place their curated books on hold will receive a Naperville Public Library drawstring backpack, while supplies last.

North Central women’s triathlon wins third straight national championship

For a third straight season, North Central College women’s triathlon won the USA Triathlon Collegiate Division III National Championship. Cardinal senior Hailey Poe led the way, winning the individual title for the fourth time in four years.

Read more about the sixth women’s triathlon national championship for the NCC program.