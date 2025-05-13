Man charged with sexual abuse | New indoor golfing facility | First Indian American on park board

Naperville man charged with sexually abusing 2 teenage boys

A Naperville man charged with sexually abusing two boys in his care has been denied pre-trial release, according to a joint press release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Aurora Police Department.

Murtaza Hameed, 46, was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault, and one count of misdemeanor battery.

First Indian American elected to Naperville Park Board sworn in

One newly elected and three reelected members of the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners took their oath of office at a meeting on Thursday, May 8, with one making history as they did so.

Aishwarya Balakrishna now holds the distinction of being the first Indian American as well as the youngest person to be elected to the Naperville Park Board.

Planned indoor golfing facility in Naperville approved for liquor license

A new business is preparing for a full swing into Naperville this summer.

Clubhouse540, planned for 1466 Chicago Ave., will be an indoor golf facility offering guests a virtual golfing experience with a five-bay golf simulator, along with other games and activities.

Local National Merit Scholarship winners

Seven students from local high schools were named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship recipients, according to a press release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. These students were part of the second group of winners for 2025.

Winners included Monish Ramesh Jayakumar, Armaan Sidhu, and Meiling Sun from Neuqua Valley; Anay A. Apte and Iris E. Shadis-Greengas from Naperville Central; Aanika M. Parekh from Naperville North; and Vikram J. Narasimhan from Waubonsie Valley.

Naperville North High School teacher receives dissertation award

Dr. Ryan Smith, a communication arts teacher at Naperville North High School, was recently recognized by Northern Illinois University for a dissertation he wrote.

Smith wrote his dissertation, “After the Collapse: Herman Melville’s and Friedrich Nietzsche’s Existentialism,” during the 2023-24 academic year. It netted him NIU’s Harlan R. Teller Dissertation Award.

NIU gives the Teller award annually for what is deemed the top English department dissertation of the previous academic year.