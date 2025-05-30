Man gets prison for killing dog | Naperville launches recycling initiatives | North Central College runner wins national championship

Naperville man sentenced for killing dog, DUI

A Naperville man will serve five years in prison for the slaying of a family pet and driving under the influence.

Nathan Gonzalez, 36, received two prison sentences: three years for aggravated cruelty, and five years for aggravated DUI. He pleaded guilty to both counts and will serve the sentences concurrently.

Find out more about the incident.

Naperville launches two more recycling initiatives

Naperville residents will have two more recycling programs to use as of June 2.

Those are the Food Scrap Composting Program and the Textile Recycling Program.

Learn more about the initiatives.

North Central College runner wins second national championship of the year

North Central College distance runner Braeden Nicholson won his second national championship of the year, winning the 10k race at the Division III Outdoor National Championships.

Nicholson also won the 3,000 meters at the Division III Indoor Nationals back in March. The grad student earned a second outdoor All-American selection in the 5,000 meters with a sixth-place finish.

DuPage Senior Citizens Council seeks volunteer help for Meals on Wheels

The DuPage Senior Citizens Council, along with the Kane Senior Council, is looking for volunteers to help with meal deliveries to older adults who cannot shop or make their own meals.

The groups need Meals on Wheels assistance in Addison, Bloomingdale, Glendale Heights, Wheaton, Geneva, and Elgin. Volunteer shifts typically take about an hour to an hour and a half, with meal pick-up on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and delivery directly following.

Volunteers can sign up for as few as one day a week or more as their schedule allows. More information is available on the DuPage Senior Citizens Council website.

Scullen Middle School student finishes as semifinalist at National Science Bee

Scullen Middle School student Ryan Chityala finished as a semifinalist in the sixth-grade division of the 2025 National Science Bee, held from May 23 through May 25, during the Middle & Elementary School National Championships.

He had previously won the 2025 Chicagoland March Science Bee Regional.

The events are held annually by the International Academic Competitions United States Division. The group also organizes a National History Bee, National Geography Bee, and other academic contests.

Naperville Water Polo legends Andy McWhirter and Bill Salentine leave the deck after decades of dominance

Naperville North Girls Water Polo coach Andy McWhirter and Naperville Central Boys Coach Bill Salentine are calling it a career after more than two decades of dominance in the pool.

Between them, they’ve amassed over 1,000 wins and five state championships– each building their programs from the ground up in the 1990s, long before water polo became an IHSA Sport.

Take a look back at their accomplishments.