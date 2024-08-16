Man shot | Car thefts up this year | Naperville No. 5 for remote workers

Man shot in Naperville Thursday by person he knew, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot in Naperville on Thursday afternoon by someone he knew, according to Naperville police.

The incident took place in the 700 block of Inland Circle. Police say the shooter fled the area afterward.

Find out more about the incident.

Car thefts up in first half of 2024, crime stats show

Incidents of attempted or completed car thefts in the first half of 2024 were more than double those during that same time frame last year, according to crime statistics released this week by the Naperville Police Department.

Car burglary numbers also went up, with 80 in the first half of this year compared to 69 in that time frame last year.

Read about the findings on trends of other types of crimes as well from this latest data drop.

Cosley Zoo celebrates 50 years this Saturday, Aug. 17

Cosley Zoo will commemorate 50 years this Saturday, Aug. 17 with a special celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. of the zoo’s opening on that day in 1974.

Planned for the day are duck and chicken feedings, history chats, animal encounters, junior zookeeper crafts, educational critter carts, and cupcakes. The first 100 families at the zoo that day will get a swag bag.

Cosley Zoo is also inviting families to share stories and photos of their visits through the year on their website.

Keep an eye on the NCTV17 website for an upcoming feature story on this special anniversary at Cosley Zoo.

Naperville fifth best city in country for remote workers, says LawnStarter

Naperville has been named among the top five cities in the country for remote workers.

Our city landed at No. 5 in the list compiled by online platform LawnStarter. Factors considered were connectivity, workspace, access, financial incentives, Google search interest, amenities, affordability and safety. Naperville got high marks for purchasing power, housing affordability, median number of rooms, and its crime index.

No. 1 on the list was Frisco, Texas.

Final Naper Nights of the season this weekend

The final Naper Nights outdoor concerts at Naper Settlement will take place this weekend, with shows on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17.

Friday night will welcome some Americana rock from Old Shoe from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Samantha Fish from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday will close out the summer shows with pop hits from One Night Band from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., then a Taylor Swift tribute from Sparks Fly from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more about what Naper Nights has to offer, and how to get tickets.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s looking like a wet weekend ahead, with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Naperville area today after 4 p.m. Temperatures on Friday will reach a high of 84 degrees.

More rain is expected on Saturday, with a high temperature of 77. Sunday also holds a chance for some showers, but should also see some partly cloudy skies with a high of 74.

Keep up with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.