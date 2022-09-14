Metra Service Interruption Possible | Naperville Resident Appointed To Board | Fundraiser for Flooding Victims

Metra Service Interruption Possible

A potential strike by freight railroad workers could mean interruption of service on local Metra lines. In a press release, Metra said a work stoppage by that group, which could potentially begin Friday, could “directly impact Metra’s ability to operate most of its service.” That includes the BNSF line, which runs through Naperville. It, along with three other lines, are owned and operated by freight railroads. Metra said negotiations are still underway between the unions and the freight railroads, but did warn passengers to begin preparing for alternate means of travel in the meantime.

Naperville Resident Appointed To DuPage Board

Naperville resident Amy Phillips has been appointed to a District 5 seat on the DuPage County Board. Yesterday the board approved her nomination by DuPage County Chairman Dan Cronin to fill the spot left vacant by Amy Chavez, who resigned on August 16. Phillips is the youth programs manager for the Conservation Foundation, and serves on the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force. Her term expires on December 5, 2022.

Send Silence Packing

Yesterday, a suicide prevention exhibit was on display at North Central College’s Jefferson Lawn. The exhibit, called Send Silence Packing, was made up of more than 1,000 backpacks, each of which had once belonged to a student who died by suicide. Some backpacks contained stories, pictures, or notes from a loved one. North Central College and Nick’s Network of Hope partnered with Active Minds to put on the display to help raise awareness about mental health struggles and let people know they aren’t alone.

Fundraiser For Pakistan Flooding Victims

Meson Sabika will donate 100% of its sales on Tuesday, September 27 to aid victims of the recent flooding in Pakistan. The Naperville restaurant known for its tapas menu, will be open that day for both lunch and dinner. Proceeds will be given to UNICEF to help those impacted by the flooding. More than 1,400 people have died as a result of the record-breaking floods.

Humanitarian of the Year

And finally, congratulations to DuPage Foundation President & CEO Dave McGowan, who was recently named Humanitarian of the Year. He was bestowed the honor by the West Suburban Philanthropic Network at its 20th annual Philanthropy Awards on August 30. The award is given to recognize those who’ve helped their communities thrive, McGowan is retiring from his role with the DuPage Foundation at the end of this year, after 25 years of service.