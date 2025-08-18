Mid-year crime report | Eagle Street Gateway update | Heroes and Helicopters

Naperville Police Department’s mid-year crime report

In the first half of 2025, overall crime across Naperville is down, according to the Naperville Police Department’s recently released mid-year report.

But there are a few specific crimes that are on the rise in yearly comparisons, including cases involving drug offenses, robberies and vandalism.

Progress report on Eagle Street Gateway project

The Eagle Street Gateway project, located on the north side of the DuPage River just west of Eagle Street, is expected to be completed by mid-October, according to Andy Hynes, deputy director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development.

Contractors are nearly finished with the lower walkway, and several retaining walls have been installed.

The project aims to improve Riverwalk accessibility with a ramp that will allow visitors to get on and off the lower walkway. It will also feature new landscaping and stairs.

Naperville’s Heroes and Helicopters event soars for a fourth year

Families didn’t let the heat stop them from coming to Frontier Park for the fourth annual Heroes and Helicopters event.

Kids could get an up-close look at emergency vehicles, including a medical helicopter, and meet first responders.

Inclusion camp sparks interest in manufacturing careers for adults with disabilities

This summer sparked something good in several Little Friends program participants: a new interest in manufacturing careers.

A dozen participants in the disability service nonprofit’s first SparkForce Inclusion Manufacturing Camp visited several local manufacturers during the eight-week program.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

August 19 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

August 19 – Astronomy Fundamentals: Family Night by Naperville Astronomical Association

August 19 – Kayaking Basics – Herrick Lake by Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

August 19 – Crafternoon – Perler Bead Projects at Nichols Library

August 19 to August 24 – Fishing for Trash at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm

August 20 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

August 21 – Origins of Naperville – Downtown Walking Tour through Naper Settlement

August 21 – Under The Stars by Naperville Men’s Glee Club

August 21 – Anime Night at Morton Arboretum

August 22 – Kids Night Out – End of Summer Extravaganza by Naperville Park District

August 23 – “Pack the Path Ahead” Backpack Giveaway by First Light Pathways

August 23 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

August 24 – The Artist Experience performance by Zoe Denson and Tariq Griffin at Mays Music Centre