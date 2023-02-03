Miskatonic Brewing Company | Posey named Principal of the Year | Hasty Pudding honors Odenkirk

Miskatonic Brewing Company opening in Downtown Naperville

Miskatonic Brewing Company is coming to Downtown Naperville this spring.

The Naperville site will be an offshoot of the Darien-based brewery and taproom and will include a full-service restaurant. It will be located on Washington St., just north of Barnes & Noble.

The modern beer hall will have table seating for roughly 100 people and bar seating for about 20 to 25 stools. Miskatonic Brewing Company’s most popular India pale ale varieties and pilsners will be available year-round, with seasonal offerings as well.

Posey named DuPage County High School Principal of the Year

Naperville North High School Principal Stephanie Posey was recognized by the Illinois Principals Association as the DuPage County High School Principal of the Year.

The award honors principals who positively impact education, collaborate with teachers and other staff, and anticipate and help solve any problems that arise.

Posey spent over 28 years as a teacher before moving to an administrative role. She has been the Principal of Naperville North since 2015. Before that, she was the Principal of Belleville East High School.

Naperville photographer named finalist in World Photographic Cup

Naperville photographer Megan Drane’s image “Adorned” is among the top ten finalists of the natural portrait category of the World Photographic Cup. Watch the full story here.

Overnight work closures on Washington St.

Construction on Downtown Naperville’s sanitary sewers began this week on Washington St. from Jackson Ave. to Benton Ave. The project will rehab pipes that connect homes and businesses to the main sewer line and install pipes with caps that give access to sewer lines so blockages can be taken out.

Work will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and is expected to run through the end of March. City officials stated through Naper Notify that the sewer project may require lane reductions at times.

Odenkirk named Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 Man of the Year

Naperville native Bob Odenkirk was named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 Man of the Year.

The award-winning actor and bestselling author received the award yesterday, along with a celebratory roast. The group’s Man of the Year Award has been handed out since 1967 to those who have “made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”

The former Naperville North High School student is known for his roles in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, among others. Odenkirk was also a writer on Saturday Night Live.