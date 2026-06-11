More severe storms today | Lola’s Handcrafted Churros coming | DuPage time capsule

Naperville storm cleanup continues with more severe weather ahead today

City cleanup continues today, with crews clearing debris after storms with up to 68 mph winds swept through the Naperville area yesterday.

But there are more storms ahead, with severe weather predicted for later today.

Get the details on the forecast and safety precautions to heed with the expected storms to come.

Lola’s Handcrafted Churros coming to downtown Naperville

Lola’s Handcrafted Churros is coming to downtown Naperville. It will be setting up shop at 8 W. Jefferson Ave., with plans to open later this month.

The cafe is known not just for its individual churros with multiple topping choices, but also for the basket-handle way they are served up atop its signature sundaes.

This will be Lola’s third location, with its others in Yorkville and Lisle.

DuPage time capsule memorializes America’s 250th celebration

As part of DuPage County’s ongoing celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the county board organized a ceremonial time capsule on Tuesday.

Leaders from across the county were invited to attend and contribute items to the capsule.

Find out more about what went inside the capsule and when it will be opened.

DuPage Forest Preserve advances plans to relocate Oak Cottage

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will consider a proposal by James Privitt to relocate and restore the historic Oak Cottage.

At a meeting on June 2, the board of commissioners decided unanimously to direct district staff to coordinate details with Privitt for the relocation and restoration of the cottage.

Learn more about Privitt’s proposal and concerns from local preservationists.

Naperville’s Dancing with the Celebrities lineup revealed

Eight Naperville leaders will be leaving the boardroom for the ballroom, as they prepare to take part in the Career and Networking Center’s annual Dancing with the Celebrities competition.

Learn who will be taking the dance floor this September.