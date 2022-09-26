Mosque Groundbreaking | Naperville Shuckin’ Shack Opens | Largest Dog Wedding

ICN Holds Mosque Groundbreaking

The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for its new mosque. The location at 3540 248th Avenue will be ICN’s fourth within Naperville. Members of the ICN community, several Naperville city council members, members of the design team, and City Manager Doug Krieger were among those who attended the event. The mosque project includes several phases, the first of which is the construction of a 28,400 square foot mosque, which will include a prayer area for 457 people. Later phases planned for the 13-acre site will include a school, multi-purpose hall, gymnasium and expansion to the mosque over a 40-year span. Some of those additional phases will not take place until the expansion of 248th Avenue is completed and the city gives additional review. After the mosque groundbreaking ceremony on the site, further celebration continued at ICN’s location on Ogden Avenue. That included kids activities, snacks, and the chance to buy bricks that will be used in the building of the mosque.

Shuckin’ Shack Opens Naperville Location

The Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is now open. Yesterday the restaurant hosted its grand opening, with live music from the Fresh & Raw Tour featuring CJ Solar, Warren Garrett and Luc Alexander. One lucky attendee won free seafood for a year. The grand opening was also a fundraising event, netting $650 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The location at 8 W. Gartner Road is the seafood chain’s first in Illinois.

Progress in Progress Celebration

On Saturday, the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) celebrated the completion of construction for the streetscape improvement project with a Downtown Progress in Progress Celebration. The day’s fun included a magician, balloon artist, face painters, stilt walkers, and even a princess, set up along Jefferson Avenue and Main Street. There was also live music by the band Motown Nation, as well as some tasty bites from the Allegory $5 Food Truck. The Downtown Naperville streetscape improvement project began on March 1 of this year. Changes made included widening sidewalks, adding more trees and plantings, improved lighting, and new street furniture. There are still some final tweaks to be made but the area is now fully open to the public.

Largest Dog Wedding Record Attempt

Robust Promotions along with the Kane County Cougars are inviting area dog owners to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding ceremony. It’s set to take place at the Kane County Cougars’ Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva on October 2. Registration is $25 per dog. Half of the proceeds of the event will go to support K9s for Warriors, a nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans. The other half will be used to support animal charity groups. The current record stands at 178 dog couples. More details about the “Diamonds in the Ruff” event as well as registration information can be found at the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony website.

New NCTV17 News Update Format

And finally, you may have noticed that today’s NCTV17 News Update comes to you without video. We’ve shifted to a print format for a couple reasons. First, we’d like to get you the day’s news even sooner. Second, we hope to break out more of our update stories into separate posts, to keep you even better informed. You can find those stories on our social media sites as well as our website, nctv17.org. And as always, if you have a story idea or event information to share, please send it our way at newstips@nctv17.org.