Municipal Election Petitions | D204 2023 Budget | Raksha Bandhan

Municipal Election Petitions

Starting today, petitions for candidacy in the 2023 Naperville municipal elections will be available in the Community Services Department at the Naperville Municipal Center. Candidates are required to be registered voters in the City of Naperville and have been residents within the corporate limits of the city for at least one year. Up for grabs are four city council seats with four-year terms and the position of Mayor, also a four-year term. Petitions can begin being circulated for signature on Tuesday, August 30. If there are more than 16 candidates who apply for the council seats, or more than four who apply for the mayoral spot, there will be a Consolidated Primary Election on February 28, 2023. The Consolidation Election is April 4, 2023.

D204 2023 Budget

Indian Prairie School District 204’s fiscal year 2023 budget was officially adopted at Monday’s school board meeting. The anticipated budget is around $401.9 million. The budget reflects a status quo approach to staffing districtwide, despite a trend in declining enrollment. It also takes into account new collective bargaining agreements with many of the district’s employee groups, including teachers. Budget priorities include continuing class size reduction in K-2 classrooms; increasing mental health and social and emotional learning supports, and increasing capital investment.

D204 E-Learning Plan

District 204 has a new e-Learning plan which cuts down on snow days and has contingencies in place if and when further COVID-19 mitigation measures are needed. State law requires school districts to update their e-Learning plans at least once every three years. Since Indian Prairie last adopted its plan in a pre-pandemic environment, officials put it back under the microscope for the 2022-23 school year. While many of the plan’s components are the same from prior years, there are a few tweaks. The new plan states the superintendent on day one of an emergency closing has the ability to deem it an e-learning day by deploying Google Classroom tools and giving students the opportunity to work independently on assignments, reaching out with questions as needed. If more than one consecutive e-Learning day is needed, a synchronous schedule, similar to the regular school day, could be used.

Raksha Bandhan

On Monday morning, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Naperville-Aurora chapter hosted another year of Raksha Bandhan at the Naperville Fire Department. Raksha Bandhan loosely translates to “Protection Connection” and is also known as “Universal Oneness Day.” HSS thanked Naperville fire and police department personnel for their service with traditional rakhi wristbands and books. HSS has hosted this festival since 2008 to honor first responders in the Naperville community.