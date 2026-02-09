Murder conviction | Students protest ICE | D203 board meeting change

Naperville woman found guilty of the 2020 murder of her boyfriend

A Naperville woman has been found guilty of the November 2020 murder of her boyfriend, Darnell Manns.

40-year-old Rosa Lagrone was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial and 2 ½ hours of deliberations.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville North students walk out to protest ICE

More than 100 Naperville North High School students walked out of class Friday afternoon to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The group left the school and made their way to downtown Naperville.

Find out more about what prompted the protest and the district’s response.

District 203 board makes a change to meeting protocol

Naperville School District 203’s board of education is changing up how it conducts its meetings, going forward, based on action taken last Monday.

The board adopted a new governance policy stating each board member can speak a maximum of 3 minutes on a specific topic, with the opportunity for follow-up after all other board members have weighed in on the issue.

Board President Charles Cush said the change was based on a recommendation from an Illinois Association of School Boards representative, who helped facilitate a recent routine board self-evaluation. Cush said the overarching goal behind the change is to have more efficient meetings.

IPSD updates middle school social studies

A new middle school social studies curriculum is on the way in Indian Prairie School District 204.

The updated learning plan changes the order of instruction, so sixth graders will study world geography and culture, seventh graders will take early U.S. history and eighth graders will cover more recent U.S. history.

The school board approved the new curriculum at the Jan. 26 meeting, and also authorized the purchase of new books and access to digital materials from Teachers Curriculum Institute for $650,000.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Feb. 9 to Feb. 13 – Victorian Valentine Craft Kit at DuPage County Historical Museum

Feb. 9 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Feb. 10 – Candidate Forum for DuPage County Board District 5 Primary by the League of Women Voters of Naperville via Zoom

Feb. 10 – Candidate Forum for 11th Congressional District Primary by the League of Women Voters of Naperville via Zoom

Feb. 11 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: Connie Martin’s Pre-Civil War Quilts – Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad at Naper Settlement

Feb. 11 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

Feb. 12 – Crafternoon: Heart Embroidery Sampler at 95th Street Library

Feb. 12 – It’s All Greek to Me: How the Ideals of Democracy Shaped Building Design in Early Naperville by the Naperville Women’s Club

Feb. 13 – Love Notes: A Concert by West Towns Chorus at 95th Street Library

Feb. 13 – Three American Troubadors at Belushi Performance Hall

Feb. 14 – Love & Luck Festival – Lunar New Year & Valentine’s Day Celebration at Fox Valley Mall

Feb. 14 – The Second City: Laugh Harder Not Smarter at Belushi Performance Hall

Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Gingko Room at the Morton Arboretum

Feb. 14 and 16 – Winter Birds – Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Feb. 14 and 15 – Craft Show and Vendor Market at Fox Valley Mall

Feb. 14 to Feb 22 – Juniper Junction at the Morton Arboretum

Feb. 15 – Radiant Voices by the Dupage Symphony Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall