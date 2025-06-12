Musical swings at Cantigny | IPSD 204 superintendent search | Cavalcade of Planes

Musical swings set fun tone at Cantigny’s new sensory exhibit

Musical swings are setting a fun tone at the newest display at Cantigny Park, called “Feast of the Senses.”

The new interactive art installation provides visitors of all ages with a sensory-rich experience, featuring several elements for guests to see, touch and hear.

Take a look at some of what you’ll find at the new exhibit.

Local firm to search for next IPSD 204 superintendent

Approaching the start of Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley’s last year, Indian Prairie School District 204 now has a search firm to help find its next leader.

The board at its meeting on Monday night hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to recruit Talley’s successor.

Find out more about the firm and when the new hire would start.

DuPage County Historical Museum’s annual report shows uptick in visitors

The DuPage County Historical Museum reported a rise in visitor numbers in 2024 in year-over-year comparisons, though total figures continue to lag from pre-pandemic benchmarks.

A high-level overview of the organization’s annual report was presented at a DuPage County Board meeting Tuesday.

Find out more about the museum’s report and one County Board member’s suggestion to boost attendance.

Flights of fun at the Cavalcade of Planes

It was a sight of flight at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport this past weekend, for another year of the Cavalcade of Planes.

Aviation enthusiasts gathered for an up-close look at various aircraft, both on the ground…and up in the air.

Take a look at some of the fun.

Naperville North water polo star Anna Tarantino continues to thrive on the West Coast

2021 Naperville North graduate Anna Tarantino is making a splash out west, as a member of the Loyola Marymount University’s woman’s water polo team.

Hear more about how her training in Naperville set her up for success.