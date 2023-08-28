Naper Blvd. Library construction | Mandy Patinkin at COD | Keller parade grand marshal

Naper Blvd. Library to begin $1.3 million construction project this fall

A $1.3 million revamp at Naper Blvd. Library will begin this fall.

The project at the 2035 S. Naper Blvd. location includes a new public family restroom and improvements to staff work areas. It will start in October, with furniture to be rearranged for the impending construction in November.

During the work, study and program rooms will be unavailable to the public. Construction should be completed by May 2024.

Mandy Patinkin to perform in concert at COD’s McAninch Arts Center

Tony and Emmy award-winning actor, singer, and storyteller Mandy Patinkin is coming to College of DuPage’s McAninch Arts Center (MAC) this October. Learn more about Patinkin’s extensive career and upcoming performances of “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE.”

Naperville Fall Youth Basketball League registration begins Aug. 29

Registration for the Naperville Park District’s fall Youth Basketball League will be available Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon for residents and Thursday, Aug. 31 at noon for nonresidents.

Registration for the winter league begins on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon for residents and Thursday, Nov. 9 at noon for nonresidents.

Park District staff expects a high demand on the first days of registration. They hope to expand the program to accommodate as many as they can. Registration information and practice locations can be found on the park district’s website.

DuPage County to hold four community forums

DuPage County will hold four community forums in September to allow residents to weigh in on community and budgetary priorities for the county’s new strategic plan.

The forums will be held:

Sept. 6 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St.

Sept. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.

Sept. 7 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St.

Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lisle Public Library, 777 Front St.

Residents who cannot attend the forums can take an online survey to provide feedback.

Naperville Jaycees name longtime band director Ron Keller as parade grand marshal

The Naperville Jaycees have chosen Ron Keller, the Director Emeritus of the Naperville Municipal Band, as their 2023 Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal. Read more about the Keller’s long-standing connection to the Naperville parade and community.