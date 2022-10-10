Naperville Trick-or-Treating | Book Drive | Half Marathon & 5K

Naperville Among Safest Trick-or-Treating Cities

According to a study from the Chamber of Commerce, Naperville ranked the fourth safest U.S. city for trick-or-treating and the safest in Illinois. This study took five key safety factors into account: pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders and law enforcement employees. Naperville was one of three Midwest cities to make the list, as Rochester, MN and Overland Park, KS both ranked in the top 25 safest trick-or-treating cities. The “quaint suburb of Chicago” has been no stranger to top ranks. Naperville was recently named the fourth best place to live in the U.S., and D203 and IPSD 204 ranked among the top 40 school districts in the country.

Children’s Book Drive

Bernie’s Book Bank, the Naperville Public Library and all four Naperville Rotary Clubs are hosting a One Day Children’s Book Drive today at the 95th Street Library. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The groups ask for donations of gently used children’s books for birth through sixth grade reading levels to donate to under-served Chicagoland children.

Naper Settlement Photography Exhibit

Naper Settlement’s new photography exhibit created by local students, “How I See What I See,” is now available to view. Middle and high school students from the Chicagoland area participated in a workshop hosted by noted photographer Wing Young Huie to “explore the complex cultural realities around identity.” The exhibit was co-curated by Naper Settlement staff, the students and Huie. The project was supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Naperville Half Marathon & 5K

The tenth annual Healthy Driven Naperville Half Marathon & 5K sponsored by Edward-Elmhurst Health will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16. Both races kick off at 7:00 a.m. in Downtown Naperville, beginning and ending on Eagle St., just north of Aurora Ave. Runners age 14 and over are eligible to register for the half marathon. Registration is closed for the 5k, but to sign up for the half marathon or virtual race option, visit the Run Naperville website.