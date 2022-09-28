Naperville Area Districts Among Top 40 | DuPage County Budget | Oktoberfest

Naperville Area School Districts Among U.S. Top 40

Both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 made it into the top 40 in Niche’s yearly rankings of best school districts in the United States. D203 came in at number 25 in the list, with IPSD 204 landing at number 36. The high schools at both districts were listed among the top 25 in Illinois. Neuqua Valley High School came in at No. 11, Metea Valley at No. 18, Naperville North at No. 21, Naperville Central right behind at No. 22, and Waubonsie Valley rounding things out at No. 25. Many of both districts middle schools/junior highs as well as elementary schools received high rankings when stacked up against others within the state. Niche compiles its annual list taking into account a number of factors such as academics, teachers, activities, diversity, administration, and college prep. It factors in both statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.

DuPage County Proposed Budget

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin presented the county’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to the DuPage County Board on Tuesday. For the 12th year in a row, the budget is balanced. The total budget is $586 million, with a general fund of $239.6 million. Under the new budget there will be no property tax increase for residents. In the 2022 fiscal year, the county is expected to finish with a surplus of $40 million. Cronin said those monies could be put toward DuPage Care Center renovations, transportation infrastructure, replacing the county’s financial system, replacing aging vehicles, and for the DuPage Neighborhood Revitalization Program. Members of the public are invited to weigh in on the proposed budget on the county’s website. The county board will also review the budget, with final approval at its November 22 meeting.

National Coffee With a Cop Day

National Coffee with a Cop day is coming up on October 5. The Naperville Police Department decided it made a perfect match for a Chat with the Chief event. Naperville police are prepared to share a cup of joe with the public at three different spots: the McDonald’s at 1376 N. Route 59, Starbucks at 1043 S. Washington Street, and Dunkin’ Donuts at 2880 95th Street. They’ll be there that day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The meet-and-greet gives the public a chance to come chat with local law enforcement in an informal setting to discuss any issues or concerns they may have.

Naperville Native Sets Sights on Kilimanjaro

Naperville native Russell Fletcher will spend the next week trekking up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The 66-year-old will be taking the Lemosho Route to Kibo’s Uhuru Peak, which stands 19,341 feet above sea level. The summit of Kibo is the highest point in Africa. Fletcher said the route he’s taking does not require being a professional climber. He’ll be joined by 12 different hikers from around the United States, along with 55 porters from a hiking company who will help carry supplies.

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement takes place this weekend, running September 30 and October 1. The celebration will include German cuisine, local and traditional Oktoberfest beer choices, and live music, featuring both polka and rock music, all under a large heated tent. Other fun planned for the weekend includes lawn games, a stein holding contest, and a professional pumpkin carver. The event runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets and more information are available on the Naper Settlement website.