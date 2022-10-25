Naperville Budget Workshop | Fundraising Efforts For Tornado Victims | Hurricane Ian Fundraiser

City Council Holds Naperville Budget Workshop

On Monday night, Naperville City Council met for the first of three 2023 budget workshops. The proposed 2023 City of Naperville budget is $603.32 million, which is an 11.6% increase from the 2022 budget.

Council discussed the budget along with its two key functions: “Keeping Naperville Safe” and “Supporting Effective Governments.”

“Keeping Naperville Safe” deals with the budget for new public safety personnel, facilities, equipment, vehicles, technologies and pensions.

“Supporting Effective Government” pertains to new citywide initiatives, technology projects and healthcare.

The next budget workshop will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Fundraising Efforts To Help Naperville Tornado Victims

A group of Naperville women has partnered with a local nonprofit to raise funds to help those affected by the June 2021 tornado that hit Naperville.

The mom group known as Ranch View Area Community Assistance has teamed up with M.P. Foundation, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. Their goal is to raise $1.5 million over the next five months to help clean remaining debris from yards of those whose were in the tornado’s path.

The money will be spent in part to help clear out the wood, metal and glass shards left behind by the storm’s impact, then replace the contaminated soil with clean soil.

The pairing of the two groups came about after one of the moms made an appeal at a Naperville City Council meeting to help find a nonprofit partner for the cause. The result is the newly named Naperville Tornado Relief, which has now been created to apply for grants, collect donations, and share information.

Preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts

As part of its October A Safer Naper campaign, the Naperville Police Department is sharing tips about how to deter catalytic converter thefts.

This section of the car’s exhaust system contains precious metals which thieves can illegally sell for cash.

The NPD offers the following advice:

Park in a well lit area or garage.

Watch for suspicious people around you. Thieves often will set up a lookout person while the other gets underneath the car.

Keep an ear out for power tool sounds, especially overnight.

Always lock your car and set the alarm. Catalytic converter alarms are also available for extra security.

Call 911 if you see any suspicious behavior or activity.

Paint the catalytic converter with high temperature automotive exhaust spray in a bright color.

Fundraiser For Hurricane Ian Victims

Today Meson Sabika in Naperville is holding a fundraiser to help the victims of Hurricane Ian. The Spanish tapas-style restaurant will donate 100% of today’s sales to the American Red Cross to help with the relief efforts.

More than 100 people died from the storm after it tore across Florida on September 28, making its final landfall in South Carolina. Hurricane Ian is the second deadliest storm to hit the continental U.S. in the 21st century.

Meson Sabika will be open today from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s located at 1025 Aurora Ave.