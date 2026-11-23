Naperville congresswoman becomes highest-ranking Black woman in congressional history

U.S. Representative and Naperville resident Lauren Underwood has become the highest-ranking Black woman in congressional history after being elected vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Learn more about this milestone.

Will County funds $311 million budget without tax levy increase

Will County board members voted not to increase their property tax levy as they approved the county’s next budget.

The $311 million spending plan approved last week covers operations for fiscal year 2027, funding “essential county services, including the sheriff’s office, the court systems, elections, emergency management, building regulation enforcement, and zoning in unincorporated Will County,” county leaders said in a news release.

Learn more details about the budget.

North Central College Riverwalk Park officially opens in Naperville

At the corner of Washington Street and Aurora Avenue, a new gateway to the Naperville Riverwalk is complete.

The North Central College Riverwalk Park officially opened to the public on Friday, Nov. 13, connecting the Riverwalk from Washington Street to the Moser Covered Bridge and North Central’s campus.

Take a look at this new addition to downtown Naperville.

Don’t wing it: Butterball experts talk turkey in Naperville

On Diehl Road in Naperville, in an ordinary office building, food experts are hard at work on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line.

The nationwide service is open through Christmas Eve to help home cooks with any poultry predicaments they may encounter while preparing a holiday meal.

Go behind the scenes at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line and find out how to get advice.

Naperville’s Millennium Carillon rings to honor Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

Naperville’s Millennium Carillon rang in honor of those affected by pancreatic cancer on the disease’s national awareness day, Nov. 19.

Community members joined the Lustgarten Foundation in the observance, holding purple tea candles–the official awareness color for pancreatic cancer.

Listen in to a bit of the tribute.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.