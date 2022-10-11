Naperville Curbside Leaf Collection | Meet The Candidates | Halloween Happening

Curbside Leaf Collection in Naperville

The City of Naperville will start its curbside leaf collection program on Monday, Oct. 17. Each neighborhood will have three different collection opportunities within a six-week period. The three cycles will start on October 17, October 31, and November 14. Residents should rake any leaves into the street curbside by 6 a.m. on those days. The city asks that residents avoid blocking storm drains, and make sure not to include any branches, twigs or rocks within the piles. Residents can check the city’s interactive map to follow the progress of the collection. Inclement weather may delay the process. If the work is not completed within the six-week window, the remaining leaves can be disposed of through the city’s yard waste collection program.

Meet the Candidates Event

The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) is holding a Community Dinner & Meet The Candidates event on October 14 at 6 p.m. The event will be held in an open house format, with candidates running for Congressional, Senate, House and County offices setting up informational tables to share their platforms with the public. Each candidate will also give a 1-minute presentation on stage, and be mingling with the crowd during the community dinner, which is also part of the event. Answers to pre-asked questions to the candidates will also be shared during a hallway presentation. It will take place at the ICN location at 2844 W. Ogden Avenue in Naperville. Registration information for the event can be found on the ICN website.

No-Fee Large Dog Adoptions

DuPage County Animal Services will have a special deal on October 15, waiving adoption fees for large breed dogs. Any dog over 40 lbs. will be eligible for the event. It’s all part of the “Chicago Dog Campaign,” a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters. The campaign is meant to highlight what great pets large dogs can be, and help them get adopted. Large dogs can often be harder for shelters to place. More information about the campaign is available on the Chicagoland Humane Coalition website.

Halloween Happening

The Naperville Park District will once again be hosting its Halloween Happening at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion for kids 10 and under. The free event, presented by Woody Buick/GMC, will feature Halloween-themed games and activities, and a chance for kids to collect some goodies, whether treats or prizes. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. It takes place October 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.