Naperville fourth in DUI arrests | TESO Life opens | Wind phone proposal

Naperville ranks fourth in state in 2025 DUI arrests
According to recent data from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, Naperville ranks fourth in Illinois for the number of DUI arrests in 2025, following Aurora, Rockford, and Springfield.
Find out what the Naperville police chief had to say about the ranking.
New Asian retailer TESO Life opens in Naperville
A new Asian department store opened Saturday in the Riverbrook Shopping Center.
TESO Life has set up its second Illinois location in an 18,000-square-foot space at 1555 N. Aurora Road.
Learn more about the store and what’s inside.
Max’s Mission proposal for wind phone exhibit
Max’s Mission, a Naperville-based support organization for suicide loss survivors, has unveiled a new proposed long-term exhibit that could be installed at Pioneer Park, 1212 S. Washington St.
The exhibit, a wind phone, would entail an unconnected telephone booth that would give park visitors an opportunity to have a one-way conversation with deceased loved ones. Pioneer Park was identified as an ideal location because it’s close to a trail, overlooks the DuPage River, and is centrally located within Naperville.
The proposal is in the early stages of planning, Executive Director Brad Wilson indicated at a park board meeting Thursday, July 9. Next steps include the development of a formal agreement between the two parties and selection of a design for the exhibit.
Hotel Arista gets Traveler’s Choice Award
Hotel Arista in Naperville received a Traveler’s Choice Award for 2026 from Tripadvisor, which ranked it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
The rankings are determined by guest reviews sent in to the platform. The hotel, located at 2139 City Gate Lane, also placed third among luxury hotels in Illinois, according to a news release, which noted that it’s the only top-five luxury hotel in the Chicago suburbs.
To celebrate, the hotel is offering a special 10% discount on stays from now through August 6, 2026.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
July 13 – America@250: Countdown to 250, Celebrating our Freedom at Naper Settlement
July 14 – Historic Trolley Tour at Jackson Ave. Trolley Stop
July 14 – Story Time with Naperville Public Library at Block 59
July 14 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement
July 14 – Summer Recital – Mitchell Stecker at Millennium Carillon
July 14 – River Sounds at Naperville Jaycees WiFi Park
July 15 – Craft Around the World at Naper Boulevard Library
July 15 – McCormick House Guided Tour at Cantigny
July 15 – Arbor Evenings – Semple at The Morton Arboretum
July 15 – Summer in the Parks – Classic Broadway at Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre
July 15 – CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band at Lakeside Pavilion
July 16 – Golden Days (Adults 55+): Outdoor Chair Yoga at Naper Settlement
July 16 – Boots & Bandanas: Western Flavor in a Wild Setting at Cosley Zoo
July 16 – Naperville Municipal Band Concert – Dianne Hutchison’s 50th Anniversary at Central Park.
July 16 – Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience at Lakeside Pavilion
July 17 – Puzzle Swap at Naper Boulevard Library
July 17 – Naper Nights Concert Series ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers Tribute at Naper Settlement
July 17 – 19 – Park After Dark at Central Park
July 17 to Aug 2 – Rent by Summer Place Theatre at Naperville Central Auditorium
July 18 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market at 200 E. 5th Ave.
July 18 – Touch-A-Truck at Dupage Children’s Museum
July 18 – Styrofoam Recycling Collection Event at Route 59 Metra Station North Parking Lot
July 18 – Tie-Dye & Bubbles: A Summer Family Event at Fry Family YMCA
July 18 – Latin Art Walk in Downtown Naperville
July 18 – Naper Nights Concert Series K-Pop Dance Party & Pop Hits by Dylan Chambers at Naper Settlement
July 18 – The Therapy Players – Silly in Napervilley at Center Stage Theater
July 18 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association at Naperville Riverwalk
July 18, 19 – Walking Play – A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Morton Arboretum
July 18, 19 – Sherwood’s Merry Mateys at McAninch Arts Center
July 19 – Voyage en France at Cantigny
July 19 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement
July 19 – Concerts in Your Park: The Messengers at Winding Creek Park
July 20 – Youth Voices: Busting Climate Myths in the Digital Age at Nichols Library