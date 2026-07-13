Naperville fourth in DUI arrests | TESO Life opens | Wind phone proposal

Naperville ranks fourth in state in 2025 DUI arrests

According to recent data from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, Naperville ranks fourth in Illinois for the number of DUI arrests in 2025, following Aurora, Rockford, and Springfield.

Find out what the Naperville police chief had to say about the ranking.

New Asian retailer TESO Life opens in Naperville

A new Asian department store opened Saturday in the Riverbrook Shopping Center.

TESO Life has set up its second Illinois location in an 18,000-square-foot space at 1555 N. Aurora Road.

Learn more about the store and what’s inside.

Max’s Mission proposal for wind phone exhibit

Max’s Mission, a Naperville-based support organization for suicide loss survivors, has unveiled a new proposed long-term exhibit that could be installed at Pioneer Park, 1212 S. Washington St.

The exhibit, a wind phone, would entail an unconnected telephone booth that would give park visitors an opportunity to have a one-way conversation with deceased loved ones. Pioneer Park was identified as an ideal location because it’s close to a trail, overlooks the DuPage River, and is centrally located within Naperville.

The proposal is in the early stages of planning, Executive Director Brad Wilson indicated at a park board meeting Thursday, July 9. Next steps include the development of a formal agreement between the two parties and selection of a design for the exhibit.

Hotel Arista gets Traveler’s Choice Award

Hotel Arista in Naperville received a Traveler’s Choice Award for 2026 from Tripadvisor, which ranked it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

The rankings are determined by guest reviews sent in to the platform. The hotel, located at 2139 City Gate Lane, also placed third among luxury hotels in Illinois, according to a news release, which noted that it’s the only top-five luxury hotel in the Chicago suburbs.

To celebrate, the hotel is offering a special 10% discount on stays from now through August 6, 2026.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 13 – America@250: Countdown to 250, Celebrating our Freedom at Naper Settlement

July 14 – Historic Trolley Tour at Jackson Ave. Trolley Stop

July 14 – Story Time with Naperville Public Library at Block 59

July 14 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 14 – Summer Recital – Mitchell Stecker at Millennium Carillon

July 14 – River Sounds at Naperville Jaycees WiFi Park

July 15 – Craft Around the World at Naper Boulevard Library

July 15 – McCormick House Guided Tour at Cantigny

July 15 – Arbor Evenings – Semple at The Morton Arboretum

July 15 – Summer in the Parks – Classic Broadway at Millennium Carillon Amphitheatre

July 15 – CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band at Lakeside Pavilion

July 16 – Golden Days (Adults 55+): Outdoor Chair Yoga at Naper Settlement

July 16 – Boots & Bandanas: Western Flavor in a Wild Setting at Cosley Zoo

July 16 – Naperville Municipal Band Concert – Dianne Hutchison’s 50th Anniversary at Central Park.

July 16 – Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience at Lakeside Pavilion

July 17 – Puzzle Swap at Naper Boulevard Library

July 17 – Naper Nights Concert Series ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers Tribute at Naper Settlement

July 17 – 19 – Park After Dark at Central Park

July 17 to Aug 2 – Rent by Summer Place Theatre at Naperville Central Auditorium

July 18 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market at 200 E. 5th Ave.

July 18 – Touch-A-Truck at Dupage Children’s Museum

July 18 – Styrofoam Recycling Collection Event at Route 59 Metra Station North Parking Lot

July 18 – Tie-Dye & Bubbles: A Summer Family Event at Fry Family YMCA

July 18 – Latin Art Walk in Downtown Naperville

July 18 – Naper Nights Concert Series K-Pop Dance Party & Pop Hits by Dylan Chambers at Naper Settlement

July 18 – The Therapy Players – Silly in Napervilley at Center Stage Theater

July 18 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association at Naperville Riverwalk

July 18, 19 – Walking Play – A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Morton Arboretum

July 18, 19 – Sherwood’s Merry Mateys at McAninch Arts Center

July 19 – Voyage en France at Cantigny

July 19 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement

July 19 – Concerts in Your Park: The Messengers at Winding Creek Park

July 20 – Youth Voices: Busting Climate Myths in the Digital Age at Nichols Library