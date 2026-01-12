Naperville groups receive grants | Barrel and Heritage | Park police retirees honored

Naperville organizations among recipients of Endeavor Health’s $8.1M grant awards

Endeavor Health is providing a total of $8.1 million in Community Investment Fund awards to over 40 local organizations as a part of the health system’s Community Investment Fund Capacity Builder program.

Six Naperville-based organizations were among those awarded funding this year to help expand their access to health, food, and housing services to their clients.

Learn more about the program and which local organizations received funding.

Barrel and Heritage gets liquor commission OK to sell tequila

Barrel and Heritage, formerly known as Tasting deVine, is one step closer to expanding its menu offerings following approval from the Naperville Liquor Commission at its Thursday meeting.

The business, which offers wine, beer, and whiskey tastings, will soon be able to add specialty tequilas to the list, after liquor commissioners voted to amend its current Class S1 liquor license to include tequila sales. Consumption at the establishment would be limited to no more than 3 ounces per person per day, but guests would have the option to purchase a bottle.

The request now goes to the Naperville City Council for a final decision.

Park police retirees honored

The Naperville Park Board recently honored three longtime Naperville Park District police members who have retired from the department.

Lt. Scott Wehrli, Officer Jim Goschey, and Officer Tom Wronski were recognized at a ceremony on Jan. 8.

Learn more about their combined 66 years of impact in the community.

DuPage County Correctional Facility awarded national accreditation for quality health services

The DuPage County Correctional Facility has received national accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare, per a press release.

This recognition is given to facilities that are committed to providing quality healthcare to those in jail. The review committee looked at factors like compliance within facilities related to patient care and treatment, safety and disease prevention, and personnel and training.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Jan. 12 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Jan. 12 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.

Jan. 12 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Jan. 12 to 18 – Phantom in Concert at the Madden Theatre

Jan. 12 – Tween Winter Olympic Games at the 95th Street Library

Jan. 13 – International Rubber Ducky Day at DuPage Children’s Museum

Jan. 13, 20, 27 – Trail Club at Whalon Lake

Jan. 16 to 18 – Shrek The Musical at Naperville Central High School

Jan. 16 to 19 – Indoor Sidewalk Sales at Downtown Naperville businesses

Jan. 17 – Naper Settlement Wedding Showcase at Naper Settlement

Jan. 17 – Urban Stream Research Center Open House at Blackwell Forest Preserve

Jan. 17 – Murder Mystery Dinner: Good Riddance Le Jardin Cantigny,

Jan. 17 – MLK Weekend Family Fun Day at Fox Valley Mall’s Center Park

Jan. 17, 19 – Animal Tracks: Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Jan. 17 and 18 – Illinois Vintage Fest at DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds

Jan. 18 – Chicago Sinfonietta MLK Tribute Concert “Open Heart” at Wentz Concert Hall