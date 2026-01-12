Naperville groups receive grants | Barrel and Heritage | Park police retirees honored

Naperville organizations among recipients of Endeavor Health’s $8.1M grant awards
Endeavor Health is providing a total of $8.1 million in Community Investment Fund awards to over 40 local organizations as a part of the health system’s Community Investment Fund Capacity Builder program.
Six Naperville-based organizations were among those awarded funding this year to help expand their access to health, food, and housing services to their clients.
Learn more about the program and which local organizations received funding.
Barrel and Heritage gets liquor commission OK to sell tequila
Barrel and Heritage, formerly known as Tasting deVine, is one step closer to expanding its menu offerings following approval from the Naperville Liquor Commission at its Thursday meeting.
The business, which offers wine, beer, and whiskey tastings, will soon be able to add specialty tequilas to the list, after liquor commissioners voted to amend its current Class S1 liquor license to include tequila sales. Consumption at the establishment would be limited to no more than 3 ounces per person per day, but guests would have the option to purchase a bottle.
The request now goes to the Naperville City Council for a final decision.
Park police retirees honored
The Naperville Park Board recently honored three longtime Naperville Park District police members who have retired from the department.
Lt. Scott Wehrli, Officer Jim Goschey, and Officer Tom Wronski were recognized at a ceremony on Jan. 8.
Learn more about their combined 66 years of impact in the community.
DuPage County Correctional Facility awarded national accreditation for quality health services
The DuPage County Correctional Facility has received national accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare, per a press release.
This recognition is given to facilities that are committed to providing quality healthcare to those in jail. The review committee looked at factors like compliance within facilities related to patient care and treatment, safety and disease prevention, and personnel and training.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
Jan. 12 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59
Jan. 12 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.
Jan. 12 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center
Jan. 12 to 18 – Phantom in Concert at the Madden Theatre
Jan. 12 – Tween Winter Olympic Games at the 95th Street Library
Jan. 13 – International Rubber Ducky Day at DuPage Children’s Museum
Jan. 13, 20, 27 – Trail Club at Whalon Lake
Jan. 16 to 18 – Shrek The Musical at Naperville Central High School
Jan. 16 to 19 – Indoor Sidewalk Sales at Downtown Naperville businesses
Jan. 17 – Naper Settlement Wedding Showcase at Naper Settlement
Jan. 17 – Urban Stream Research Center Open House at Blackwell Forest Preserve
Jan. 17 – Murder Mystery Dinner: Good Riddance Le Jardin Cantigny,
Jan. 17 – MLK Weekend Family Fun Day at Fox Valley Mall’s Center Park
Jan. 17, 19 – Animal Tracks: Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center
Jan. 17 and 18 – Illinois Vintage Fest at DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds
Jan. 18 – Chicago Sinfonietta MLK Tribute Concert “Open Heart” at Wentz Concert Hall