Naperville Home Struck By Lightning | Morton Arboretum Grand Garden | Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Naperville Home Struck By Lightning

A Naperville home caught fire last night after being struck by lightning. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the 4600 block of Corktree Road around 11 p.m. to find the roof of the home was on fire. Firefighters brought a hose inside the house and were able to get the fire under control through the interior attack. All residents had safely evacuated before fire crews arrived, and there were no injuries. The house suffered an estimated $30,000 in damages, but was deemed to be habitable.

Grand Garden

This weekend the Morton Arboretum celebrated the opening of its Gerard T. Donnelly Grand Garden. The $16.6 million project was created to celebrate the centennial of the Morton Arboretum, reimagining the historic hedge garden created in 1934. The new addition includes a Joy of Plants Garden, a Centennial Plaza and a Celebration Garden. The Arboretum hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Garden on Friday, and the area opened to the general public on Sunday.

Public Safety Open House

On Saturday the Naperville police and fire departments hosted their annual Public Safety Open House. The event gave the public a chance to explore many of the departments’ vehicles, meet some first responders, and learn more about what the groups do. There were also several demonstrations during the day, including a flashover fire, police work by one of the K9 crew, a DUI traffic stop, and the use of a taser. Safety Town was also opened up as part of the day’s activities.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Yesterday community members came out to North Central College for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The annual event helps support the Alzheimer’s Association and its fight for a cure to end the disease. Before the walk there was a promise garden ceremony with different flowers signifying why each walker was taking part, whether caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, supporting the group, or remembering someone who died from the disease. As of yesterday, $220,000 had been raised for the cause, with donations still being accepted online.