Naperville In Top 50 Best Places List | Early Voting | Big Football Weekend

Naperville Among Top 50 Best Places to Live in U.S.

Naperville is among the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. according to a recent ranking by Money magazine. Naperville landed at No. 16 on the list. It was noted for its outstanding public schools, many recreational activities, the number of corporate headquarters in town and many job opportunities. First on the top 50 best places list is Atlanta, Georgia. To compile its list, Money takes into account factors like economic opportunities, quality of life, and diversity.

Early Voting Begins

Early voting kicks off today. DuPage County voters can head to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton to cast their ballots. That site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through October 24, at which point 21 more locations will open up for voting. Extended hours will then commence. Will County voters may now vote at the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. That location will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. most Mondays through Fridays through October 28. Saturday and Sunday hours will kick in starting October 29, and extended hours will start as of October 31. Additional voting locations in Will County will open starting October 24. A full list of locations and more details on dates and times is available on the county clerk’s websites. The election will be held November 8.

Candidate Forums

The League of Women Voters of Naperville in partnership with other local League of Women Voters chapters has a series of online forums coming up with local candidates. On October 5, they’ll have a forum those running for the Illinois 14th Congressional district. The next day, October 6, they’ll have a forum for candidates for the Illinois House 41st District. And on October 13th, they’ll have a forum for candidates for the Illinois Senate 21st District. All forums will start at 7 p.m. Voters may submit questions to candidates in advance by emailing lwvnaperville@gmail.com no later than October 2. All forums will be free, but those who wish to view must register in advance. More information can be found on the League of Women Voters of Naperville website.

Feedback on DuPage Forest Preserve Plans

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is asking for the public’s input on proposed plans for three local forest preserves. Those interested in weighing in on plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley, or Waterfall Glen may do so either at three online open houses, or through an online comment form. Blackwell plans will be discussed October 11, Greene Valley on October 12, and Waterfall Glen on October 13. Each open house will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants are asked to register in advance. After receiving this last round of feedback, plans will be revised and then given to the Forest Preserve District’s Board of Commissioners for a vote. More information on each plan can be found on the forest preserve’s website.

Big Football Weekend Ahead

It’s a big weekend for local high school and college football. On Friday night, North Central College hosts the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic with Naperville North and Naperville Central squaring off. You can catch the game live on our channel and our website starting at 7:00pm.

On Saturday, North Central College, the number one ranked team in the country, welcomes rival Wheaton College for the Battle for the Little Brass Bell. The Cardinals hope to improve to 4-0 on the year and keep the bell for another season following last year’s 20-7 win over the Thunder. You can also see that game live our channel and our website at 6:00pm.