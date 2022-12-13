Naperville Man Charged with Hate Crime

A Naperville man has been charged with a hate crime, accused of putting swastika stickers on two campaign signs of Patty Gustin.

Keith Klingeman, 49, was charged with two counts of hate crime, which is a Class 4 felony, and one count of criminal damage to property, according to a press release by DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres.

Klingeman allegedly placed the marker-drawn stickers on the campaign signs sometime between October 2 and October 16, 2022, officials said. At the time, Gustin was running for a District 5 seat on the DuPage County Board, which she was elected to in November.

Klingeman turned himself in to Naperville police on Friday, December 9 and was released on bond from custody. His next court date is January 9, 2023.

Rulings on Disputed Nomination Petitions

Two candidates for Naperville City Council with disputed nomination petitions earned the right to remain on the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election ballot after rulings in their favor Monday morning at a hearing of the Naperville Electoral Board.

Both Nag Jaiswal and Derek McDaniel will continue in the race for the four open council seats.

The objections to Jaiswal’s nomination petition were withdrawn by the woman who had filed them.

As for McDaniel, the Electoral Board sided 2-1 in his favor, after hearing arguments from both sides about whether a lack of page numbers on his nomination petition warranted his dismissal from the ballot.

Discussion of the objection to Naperville mayoral candidate Tiffany Stephens’ nomination petition was continued to Dec. 16. The objection, filed by Arian Ahmadpour, claims that Stephens’ does not meet the residency requirements of living in Naperville for one year prior to the election date. Both sides have requested subpoenas to gather further evidence for their case.

The hearing will resume on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Blue Seas Med Spa Donates to Edward Foundation

Blue Seas Med Spa donated $5,000 to the Edward Foundation’s Breast Program Fund.

During the month of October, the spa’s team raised awareness on the impact of breast cancer and entered customers who donated into raffles.

For over 30 years, the Edward Foundation has raised more than $54 million to invest in top treatment technology and back community healthcare initiatives. To learn more about the foundation visit the Edward Foundation website.

Holly Jolly Days

The holiday season is underway, and Naper Settlement is celebrating with Holly Jolly Days from now through December 16.

Each day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of holiday activities such as visiting the blacksmith shop for reindeer shoes and a special holiday story, listening to Christmas stories in the Schoolhouse, or creating a wishlist for Santa, while checking out The Wish List exhibit.

Guests can also shop for holiday floral arrangements made by the Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society. Those will be available for purchase at the Settlement’s Daniels House on Dec 14 and 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Naper Settlement does note that Santa will not be present at Holly Jolly Days. For ticket information visit the Naper Settlement website.