Naperville man faces sexual assault charges | New Edward Hospital president | Art League competition

Naperville man faces felony charges after sexually assaulting a child

A Naperville man was accused of sexually assaulting a child at a fitness center in Lisle.

Aaron Williams, 32, was leading a personal training session for youth football and basketball players at the fitness center at 4225 Naperville Rd. when the incident occurred, according to a news release from the Lisle Police Department. Williams is not affiliated directly with the gym. The child reported the assault after returning home.

Williams is in custody at the DuPage County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Yvette Saba named new president of Edward Hospital

Yvette Saba has been named the new president of Naperville’s Edward Hospital.

Saba is a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience at community and academic hospitals. She started working at Edward Hospital in 1991 and has led several departments. She previously served as System Vice President of Operations for Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Saba takes over the role from Joseph Dant, who was promoted to President, South Region, NS-EEH.

Naperville Park District awards

The Naperville Park District received two awards at the annual conference of the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association.

Park Board President Mary Gibson and Vice President Leslie Ruffing were given the Distinctive Board Member Award for achievements in the Board Member Development program. This award puts a spotlight on board members who go above and beyond for their community, continuing achievements and educational opportunities at local, state, and national levels.

The second award was given to the park district’s Marketing and Communications Department which received first place for its digital Program Guide in the “Brochure Series – Virtual” category of the Agency Showcase.

North Central honors National Championship football team

At halftime of the North Central College men’s basketball game against Elmhurst University on Saturday, the Cardinals honored the 2022 Division III National Championship football team. Watch this story here.

Naperville Art League Public Art Competition

The Naperville Art League invites local artists to participate for cash prizes in the group’s annual Public Art Competition. This year’s theme is “Chromesthesia.”

The deadline for submissions is April 11 at 4 p.m. All entries will be presented at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, located at 508 N. Center St. in Naperville, from April 18 through May 6. Awards will be presented on April 23 at 3 p.m.

The art league will also be hosting a food drive for Loaves & Fishes Community Services during the show. Nonperishable food items may be brought to the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information about the Public Art Competition and the food drive, visit the Naperville Art League website.