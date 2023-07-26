Naperville mural vandalized | Speed Awareness Day | Junior Tour de Naperville

Downtown Naperville mural vandalized

The “Faith, Hope and Charity” Freemason’s mural in downtown Naperville was vandalized late Monday night. Find out more about the incident and who was charged with the crime.

Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign today

Today, July 26, the Naperville Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies from 11 states for a Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.

National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) Regions 5 and 7 are participating in the event. According to the Naperville Police Department, the campaign is meant to address the continued trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations, which often to personal injury and fatal crashes.

Speeding plays a factor in about one-third of motor vehicle deaths nationwide. Early NHSTA statistical projections for 2022 show 42,759 people were killed last year in crashes. Region 5, which consists of Illinois and five surrounding states, had 5,864 fatal injuries in 2021, with 1,780 of those being speed-related fatalities.

Loaves and Fishes renames Naperville flagship building

Loaves and Fishes Community Services recently renamed its Naperville flagship building in honor of a generous gift by donors. Find out who it was named after and how the donation helps the food pantry.

Townhome project proposal on Bauer Road in Naperville

A 10-unit townhome development got a vote of approval at last week’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Find out more about the building as the proposal now moves on to city council.

10th Annual Junior Tour de Naperville

The Naperville Park District will host its 10th annual Junior Tour de Naperville at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park on Saturday, August 12.

The event allows kids ages 3-12 the opportunity to be cheered on by family and friends as they ride their bicycles, big wheels, or tricycles around the 1.2-mile trail. Kids can also enjoy drinks and snacks, in addition to receiving a yellow t-shirt.

Staggered start times are scheduled, with 3-5-year-olds beginning at 9 a.m. followed by 6-8-year-olds at 10 a.m. and 9-12-year-olds at 11 a.m. More information regarding the event and registration is available on the Naperville Park District website.