Naperville North Girls Tennis | Early Voting Expands | Toys for Tots

Naperville North Girls Tennis

Saturday was a historic day for Naperville North girls tennis. For the first time in school history, a Huskies doubles team advanced to the IHSA State Championship match. Sophomores Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee built on last season’s quarterfinal appearance and won their first five matches in the 2A tournament. The North duo fell in the championship to Isabelle Chong and Lainey O’Neil from Lake Forest by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Neuqua Valley finished in eighth place as a team, the best finish in school history. Hinsdale Central won the team 2A State Championship.

Early Voting Expands

Starting today, early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election expands to more locations in both Will and DuPage counties. Naperville area Will County voters can cast their votes at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle Drive., or the 95th Street Library, located at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive. For information about hours and other Will County voting locations, visit the Will County Clerk’s website. DuPage County voters can choose from 22 different early voting locations throughout the county, thanks to the county’s “Vote Anywhere” policy. This is the first General Election since early voting began in 2006 in which DuPage will use an all paper ballot system. For the full list of voting locations and hours, visit the DuPage County website.

Santa’s Workshop Registration

The Naperville Park District will begin registration in November for Santa’s Naperville Workshop at the Riverwalk Café. Residents can sign up starting at noon on Nov.1, with non-residents able to log in at noon on Nov. 3, to get a time slot to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visitors will be able to take their own photos. No on-site registration or walk-ups are accepted. Those who would rather get a call from Santa or Mrs. Claus can sign up starting Nov. 28. More information about both opportunities is available on the park district website.

Toys for Tots

The Naperville Park District Police are seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys for the DuPage County Toys for Tots program, hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The collection began this past Friday, and will last through Saturday, December 10. Toys will be collected at the Park District Administration Building, located at 320 W. Jackson Ave.; Central Maintenance Facility, located at 427 Martin Ave.; Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, located at 305 W. Jackson Ave.; Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive.; and 95th Street Center, located at 2244 W. 95th St. Organizers ask that no toy weapons or stuffed animals be donated.