Naperville now third largest city | Lane closure | Vivid Creatures at arboretum 

Naperville now Illinois’ third largest city

Naperville has made a move in Illinois’ population rankings, taking Joliet’s spot as the third largest city in the state.

It slid up from its No. 4 slot after the latest U.S. census estimates as of July 1, 2024, which listed Naperville’s total population at 153,124. That’s about 1,300 more than Joliet’s total of 151,837, moving that city down a notch in the rankings.

No surprise, the most populous city in Illinois is Chicago at 2,721,308 residents, with Aurora second at 180,710.

Lane closure at intersection of Washington and Ogden today

The westbound lanes at the intersection of Washington Street and Ogden Avenue will be shut down today, Monday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is due to ongoing watermain replacement work in the area. The traffic light will be flashing red, with flaggers on hand to direct traffic, keeping one lane open in each direction.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible and use caution in the area.

Naperville District 203 board members say goodbye after years of service

After more than a decade of leadership, two Naperville School District 203 board members are saying goodbye.

Donna Wandke and Kristin Fitzgerald joined the board in 2013 and are retiring this year, after not seeking re-election in April.

Fire causes $300K in damage and displaces family in Naperville

A house fire in the 1800 block of Syracuse Avenue caused more than $300,000 in damage Friday afternoon and displaced a family of four.

New Vivid Creatures exhibit now at The Morton Arboretum

Colorful animal sculptures have made their way to The Morton Arboretum as part of the new Vivid Creatures exhibit.

The depictions of five animals are spread throughout the arboretum and were created by two Portland, Oregon-based artists Heather and Fez BeGaetz.

Naperville officers take to Dunkin’ rooftops to support Special Olympics

Officers from the Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District Police got a new view of the city Friday morning, as they climbed to the top of some local Dunkin’s to do good.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

May 20 – Blood drive hosted by Will County Commissioner Julie Berkowicz at 95th Street Library

May 21 – Ride of Silence held by Naperville Bicycle Club

May 22 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian – Community Conversations: A Place in the World at Naper Settlement

May 22 – State of the City 2025 at Embassy Suites Chicago-Naperville

May 22 – Fire Prevention Presentation by Naperville Fire Department

May 22 – Craft by Beer: Radiant Art in the Dark at Naper Settlement

May 22 – Date with History: Omaha Beach – War Art on a Grand Scale at Cantigny

May 23 through September 1 – Wonder Woods Mini Golf at Morton Arboretum

May 24 – Centennial Beach Opening Day for 2025 season.

May 24 – Hello Weekend launch of Summer Concert Series at Cantigny

May 25 – Collective Unity Farmer’s Market at Fox Valley Mall

May 26 – Naperville Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies in various Naperville locations