Naperville Remembers 9/11 | Naper Pride Fest | Fine Art Fair

Naperville Remembers 9/11

On Sunday morning, Naperville’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, hosted by the Exchange Club, took place inside the City Council Chambers. Due to weather conditions, the event was moved inside from the Dan Shanower Memorial. The Remembrance Ceremony included speeches by Mayor Steve Chirico, Police Chief Jason Arres and Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. The keynote speech was delivered by retired Army Lt. Colonel Ryan Yantis, the vice president of education and outreach for American Pride, Inc., a non-profit which supports survivors of 9/11 taking part in speaking engagements about their experiences. During the ceremony, a wreath was presented in honor of Naval Commander Dan Shanower, a Naperville native who died in the Pentagon attack on 9/11.

Naper Pride Fest

On Saturday, the second annual Naper Pride Fest took place at Naper Settlement. The family friendly fest celebrated inclusivity and diversity. The fest included food, LGBTQ+ supportive vendors, activities for kids. There were also musical performances throughout the day with Grammy-awarding winning singer Jody Watley capping off the event. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Rep. Bill Foster were among those in attendance.

Children’s Book Drive

Bernie’s Book Bank, the Naperville Public Library and all four Naperville Rotary Clubs are partnering next month for a One Day Children’s Book Drive. The event will take place at the 95th Street Library on Monday, October 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The groups ask for donations of gently used children’s books for birth through sixth grade reading levels to donate to under-served Chicagoland children.

Fine Art Fair

This weekend, the Naperville Art League is putting on its 37th annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair. The free event will feature more than 100 national and international artists. Artists will also be selling photography, paintings, jewelry and more. The fair will run on September 17 and 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along Main Street and Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville.