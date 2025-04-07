Naperville resident makes Basketball Hall of Fame | New brunch spot for Naperville | Holi festival

NBA referee and longtime Naperville resident Danny Crawford elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Retired NBA referee and longtime Naperville resident Danny Crawford was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Saturday, April 5.

The father of former Naperville Central basketball standout Drew Crawford, Danny was an NBA referee for over 2,000 games in his 32 seasons, working 23 consecutive NBA Finals from 1995-2017.

Learn more about his career.

The White Sheep to open Naperville location this summer

The White Sheep, an Orland Park breakfast and brunch restaurant, plans to open a location in Naperville.

The business will set up shop at 22 E. Chicago Ave. this summer, taking over the space formerly occupied by Smokeshow BBQ.

The menu offers traditional brunch favorites along with specialty dishes like breakfast gnocchi, a “hangover sandwich” featuring chicken tinga, and a portabella bagel. All items are made from scratch, including the coffee, which is roasted in-house.

Color filled the air in Naperville for Holi

The community gathered on Rotary Hill in Naperville on Saturday to celebrate Holi – The Festival of Colors. Holi recognizes the passing of winter and the arrival of spring.

Take a look at some of the colorful fun at the fest.

Naperville District 203 approves Carbon Action Plan

Naperville School District 203 officials recently solidified a long-range plan that lays the groundwork for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The board of education on Monday, March 24, approved the Carbon Action Plan. It outlines the district’s plans for energy efficiency retrofits, food waste reduction, solar panel installations, composting, and ramping up the electric bus rollout, among other initiatives.

Find out more about District 203’s Carbon Action Plan.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Ongoing through April 16 (or until sold out) – Arbor Day Tree Sale by the city of Naperville

April 8 – Trivia Night: Lord of the Rings at Nichols Library

April 8 – Naperville Park District ADA Transition Plan public open houses at Fort Hill Activity Center

April 9 – Concert Winds Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 10 – Scottish Emigration to North America – Before, During and After the Rebellions presented by Fox Valley Genealogical Society at Grace United Methodist Church

April 10 – Jazz Big Band Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 10 – Colonel McCormick’s Weapons Collection at McCormick House at Cantigny

April 10 – Good as New – Second Lives for Dated Houses presented by Naperville Preservation Inc. at Naperville Municipal Center

April 10 to April 13; April 17 to 19 – Our Town presented by College Theater at the McAninch Arts Center

April 12 – Hoppy Easter presented by Naperville Junior Woman’s Club at Naperville Safety Town

April 12 – Free Shredding Event hosted by Naperville Park District and Naperville Police Department at Centennial Beach Parking Lot

April 12 – Youth Business Fair held by The Finance Compass at 95th Street Library

April 12 – That’s What She Said Naperville at Wentz Concert Hall

April 13 – Fox Valley Sportscard and Collectibles Convention at Toca Soccer Center

April 13 – PUMA Naperville Woman’s Half Marathon and 5K kicking off at North Central College