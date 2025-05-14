Naperville Salute canceled | Tour ICN’s newest mosque | Telecommunicator Rafferty retires

Naperville Salute canceled for summer 2025

Organizers of The Naperville Salute announced in a Facebook post Monday that the hometown festival is canceled for this summer.

The post stated the group had fallen short of its fundraising goal and could not provide the same level of programming it felt the community deserved.

Learn more about the decision and one part of the tradition that will continue this year.

Lane reduction on Washington Street today

The southbound portion of Washington Street between West Jefferson and Jackson avenues is reduced to one lane today, May 14, until about 3:30 p.m.

The lane reduction is due to an onsite crane lifting rooftop equipment onto a building. No parking will be allowed on Washington Street during that time period.

The city advises drivers to expect delays, and to use caution in the area.

Stepping inside the Islamic Center of Naperville’s newest mosque

The Islamic Center of Naperville’s fourth mosque, An-Noor, is up and running at 3540 248th Ave.

Looking ahead to the ICN’s upcoming open mosque day this weekend, education director Omar Hedroug gave NCTV17 a tour of the newest center.

Take a look inside.

Naperville telecommunicator reflects on four decades of offering calm in crisis

Naperville telecommunicator Mike Rafferty is retiring after 46 years of answering the call of duty (quite literally).

Rafferty is part of a team of highly trained telecommunicators who work in the city’s Emergency Communications Center. His last day is Friday, May 16.

Hear more about Rafferty’s time on the job, serving as a calm voice for those in crisis.

ALIVE Center launches social franchise model to expand teen support statewide

The ALIVE Center, a teen-focused nonprofit, is launching a social franchise model, in an effort to provide more teen support statewide.

The model, registered with the state of Illinois, aims to provide other communities with a “streamlined and supported pathway to establish their own ALIVE Teen Center,” according to a news release from the nonprofit. Training, templates, and standardized processes and procedures are all provided, along with collaborative support.

The ALIVE Center currently has branches in Naperville, Aurora, and Hanover Park, and says it will now start to focus on expanding its model in the Chicago Metro area.

Naperville North Best Buddies team up with Husky Athletics

For the first time this school year, the Naperville North High School athletic program is teaming up with the Best Buddies program.

The goal of the program is to create one-to-one friendships, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Hear what the program means to some of the participants.