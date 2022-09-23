Naperville Shopping Center Tax | Innovation Gateway Funding | Westlake Wins “Young Heroes” Prize

Naperville Shopping Center Tax

Naperville City Council voted 5-4 in favor of a resolution expressing the city’s intent to consider imposing a sales tax of up to one percent for businesses in the Westridge Court and Heritage Shopping Centers for as long as 23 years. The purpose would be to generate as much as $20 million for sewage, utilities and road improvements to the two shopping centers located at 404-405 South Route 59. This request has come from Brixmor, the owners of Westridge and Heritage. District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley said in a letter to council that the project could provide a financial boost to the district. The resolution had approval from the majority of council members, but opposers such as Ian Holtzhauer said he was, “against any tax that doesn’t have a clear, public purpose.” The potential sales tax for the shopping centers will be a topic of discussion at a future council meeting.

Innovation Gateway Funding

City Council passed a resolution re-affirming its funding commitment to Naper Settlement’s Innovation Gateway with $1.2 million. Naper Settlement held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Innovation Gateway in July. The 5,150 square foot building will be a welcome center to the museum and a digital exhibition space. At the ceremony, President of Naper Settlement, Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, said construction on the project will be completed by next summer.

Safety Skill Training

The Safety Town Preparedness Open House is slated for this Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The free event will be hosted by the American Red Cross, FEMA and Safety Town. It will include information on how to act during unexpected emergencies, preparedness games and hands-on safety skills. The Red Cross will demonstrate hands-only CPR training. The open house will take place at the Safety Town campus, located at 1320 Aurora Ave.

KidsMatter Honors McGury

Former Naperville Park District Executive Director Ray McGury will be honored with the Kids’ Champion Award tonight at the KidsMatter Empower Gala. McGury spent time as a Naperville police captain, and served as the Bolingbrook police chief. He is currently executive director of the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association. Also honored tonight will be Edward-Elmhurst Health and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. They’ll receive the Empowerment Partnership Award for their more than 21 years of work with KidsMatter. KidsMatter is a nonprofit that encourages kids to say no to destructive choices. The Gala will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Chicago Marriott, located at 1801 N Naper Blvd.

Westlake Wins “Young Heroes” Prize

Naperville’s Lucy Westlake was one of the 25 winners of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. This award is given to young leaders in their communities who make a positive impact on others and the environment. The 18-year-old founded LucyClimbs, an organization which has raised more than $30,000 bringing safe water technology to the developing world. Westlake is the youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest.