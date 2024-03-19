Naperville woman on Oprah | Election Day | New principal at Mill Street

Primary Election Day

It’s Primary Election Day, and polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Naperville residents will vote on Congressional candidates running in the 6th, 11th, and 14th Districts. Other spots up for election include the First and Third Appellate Courts, and Will County Board District 10.

Voters can check the Will County and DuPage County clerks’ websites to find their polling place and view a sample ballot.

Naperville woman on Oprah’s special

Naperville woman Amy Kane appeared in last night’s ‘An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,’ which aired nationally on ABC and is now available on Hulu.

Kane discussed her journey with obesity, which she’s gone through from the age of 12 up to her 30s. Oprah starts the show with Kane’s road to losing weight, and the impacts of taking prescribed medications. The Naperville resident shared how the weight loss medication ‘Mounjaro’ benefited her.

Kane said the medication made her think of food less, and helped her not eat as much. Oprah spoke with other guests who’ve lost weight with the help of medication, in addition to the executives from pharmaceutical companies who make the medications.

Naperville man sentenced to 18 years for killing 3 in 2021 DUI crash

A Naperville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison yesterday, after killing three people in a crash while drunk in 2021. The man reached speeds of over 120 mph.

Find out more about the incident

Jefferson students present company ideas at Business Designers 4 Good program

Aspiring entrepreneurs at Jefferson Junior High School pitched their company ideas to parents and judges at last Thursday’s Business Designers 4 Good presentation.

The school partnered with the Inside Out Club for the program, with business mentors guiding the students as they came up with their own original companies.

Learn more about some of the ideas pitched and future sessions planned.

A new principal at Mill Street Elementary School

On Monday, the District 203 Board of Education approved the appointment of a new principal at Mill Street Elementary School this fall.

Sima Thurman will assume leadership duties at Mill Street with a contract that begins July 1. She is succeeding Suzanne Salness, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Thurman holds a bachelor’s degree in early child education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and a master’s degree in educational leadership administration from Concordia University. Since 2017, she has been principal at schools in Michigan and Illinois.