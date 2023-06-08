NCC football White House invite | Birds defend turf | SHARE remembrance

North Central football team invited to celebrate national championship at White House

The North Central College football team has been invited to the White House on June 12 to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate its NCAA Division III national championship.

They’ll be guests at the inaugural College Athlete Day, an event to honor 2022-23 NCAA championship teams from all three divisions.

NCC football capped off its 15-0 season with a 28-21 victory over Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl on December 16, 2022, earning the Cardinals their second D-III title in three seasons.

Naperville Park District warns of aggressive red-winged blackbirds

The Naperville Park District is warning the public to watch for some red-winged blackbirds defending their turf in area parks. Read more about these “feisty birds” nesting around Naperville.

Boards, committees, and commissions

Naperville’s city council will soon have an in-depth discussion about Naperville’s nearly two-dozen boards, committees, and commissions and determine whether any changes should be made going forward.

During Tuesday’s meeting, councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh proposed the big-picture review during a discussion of new business and referrals for future agenda items. Longenbaugh said she requested the review to gauge the effectiveness of each group.

Ethics policy to be reviewed this fall

Naperville’s ethics policy for elected officials is slated to undergo a review this September at a workshop, based on a decision at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Councilman Josh McBroom proposed a review this summer of the policy during new business, but other council members opted instead to roll it into the fall workshop, which already had been scheduled for an ordinance on conflicts of interest.

McBroom cited several reasons for the policy review, including his concern about reports of public sector unions contributing to local campaigns.

SHARE support group blessing and butterfly release to be held June 20

SHARE, a support group for those who’ve experienced a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, or neonatal death, will hold its annual Wings of Hope Angel Garden Blessing & Butterfly Release on Tuesday, June 20. Learn more about this remembrance event on the Edward Hospital campus.