Neuqua Valley teacher in court | Bill Novack retiring | Independent Bookstore Day

Neuqua Valley teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse as alleged texts emerge

The Neuqua Valley High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday during a Will County Court hearing, as more details about the alleged text exchanges between the two emerged.

Naperville police chief responds to ‘more rampant’ gun-related arrests

In his 24th year with the Naperville Police Department, Chief Jason Arres says gun-related arrests in the city are becoming “more rampant” and something like he’s never seen prior to the past five years.

One area that has seen multiple arrests is the parking lot at Topgolf on Odyssey Court, with 25 gun-related arrests from August 2023 to October 2024 and nine so far this year alone.

Bill Novack to retire as Naperville’s Director of TED

Bill Novack will step down from his role as Naperville’s Director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development as he prepares to retire on May 2.

His retirement marks the end of an engineering career with more than 30 years of service to the Naperville community.

Naperville Park Board to vote on Max’s Mission tribute murals at Centennial Park

An agreement between a local nonprofit and the Naperville Park District for the installation of murals will soon be presented to the park board for action.

Last fall, Max’s Mission, an organization that provides support for suicide loss survivors, proposed the mural installations at the Rothermel Family Skate Facility at Centennial Park, and a fundraising appeal got underway

Anderson’s Bookshop celebrates Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday

Tomorrow, April 26, marks Independent Bookstore Day, an event held on the last Saturday of April every year to celebrate and recognize local independent bookstores.

Downtown Naperville’s Anderson’s Bookshop, located at 123 W. Jefferson Ave., is joining the celebration with raffles, exclusive swag, and free gifts, available while supplies last.

This year, the event holds special meaning to Anderson’s, as it celebrates its 150th anniversary of bookselling in Naperville.