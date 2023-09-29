New city positions? | No TedXNaperville this year | Remembering Pat Nicarico

City of Naperville considers adding 18 new positions

City council and staff discussed adding 18 new positions to the City’s roster in 2024 at their latest budget meeting. Find out more about what the new roles would be and what officials are taking into consideration in that decision.

No TEDXNaperville this year, but something new ahead

TEDxNaperville will not take place this year, after a 14-year-run in the community.

The speaker series conference has announced that it will not be hosting a signature event this year. However, according to a news release, a new endeavor is in the works, which TEDXNaperville says “will transform how communities inspire action.”

The local TEDx team says it will host a community get-together on Oct. 21 at Solemn Oath Brewery, 1661 Quincy Ave., #179, to share what they’ve been working on.

Environmentalists, state representatives discuss the future of Naperville’s energy supply

On Monday, the Naperville City Council chambers were packed for a discussion about the future of the city’s energy supply. Find out more about what the environmentalists, state representatives, and residents at the event had to say.

Shuckin’ Shack concert to benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar in Naperville is welcoming the Fresh & Raw Tour this Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a special cause.

The Voice’s Barrett Baber will be the featured performer. The country rock singer will be joined by Taylor Goyette, and local musician Brad Redlich. One attendee at the concert will win free seafood for a year.

The event is a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Last year’s concert tour raised more than $52,000.

Remembering Pat Nicarico

Pat Nicarico, a longtime Naperville resident who showed strength in the face of the personal tragedy of the murder of her daughter Jeanine back in 1983, has died. Learn more about Pat’s life, and the difference she made within the community.

Weekend weather outlook

This morning’s fog will be clearing for sunny skies later today with a high near 78 degrees. The sunshine is expected to stay all weekend long, with a high in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. Keep up with your daily weather forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.