New Endeavor Health Cardiovascular Center | Mesón Sabika top 100 list | Road improvement plan

New Endeavor Health Cardiovascular Center opens at Edward Hospital

The Endeavor Health Cardiovascular Center on the Edward Hospital campus has opened its doors. The $67 million, three-story facility was put in place to expand patient care.

The building currently houses three health services on its first two floors: the Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Cardiac Surgery Associates, and Endeavor Health Cardiac Rehab, where patients come three times a week to be monitored while exercising.

Naperville’s Mesón Sabika named among the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the US

Naperville’s Mesón Sabika has been named as one of the top 100 romantic restaurants in America by online dining reservation site OpenTable.

The Spanish tapas-style restaurant at 1025 Aurora Ave. was one of only five from Illinois to make the list – and the only one outside of Chicago.

The City of Naperville holds open house for road improvement plan

The city invited Naperville residents to an open house at the Municipal Center on Tuesday night to discuss updates to its Road Improvement Plan with city staff.

The plan lists projects to improve traffic flow and safety for city-owned streets and intersections, but hasn’t been updated since 2007.

Cantigny no longer accepting cash payments starting in February

Starting Saturday, Feb. 1, Cantigny will only accept credit, debit, and digital payments for all transactions, with the exception of Cantigny Golf, which will continue to accept cash.

The park, located at 1 S, 151 Winfield Rd., stated on its website that going cashless will help create faster and more secure transactions, improve guest experiences, and reduce wait times.

Accepted payment options will include debit cards; Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover credit cards; and Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Neuqua Valley High School students win awards at silent film festival

Neuqua Valley High School students took home two awards at the 2025 Student Silent Film Festival (SSFF), held on Jan. 22 at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

The students were one of three groups honored with an Outstanding Achievement in Cinema award for their film “FriendZone,” which also won them the Audience Choice award. The film competition featured students from 11 Chicago-area high schools.