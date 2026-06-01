New IPSD board pick | I-88 corridor study | Summer reading challenge

Naperville’s Andrew Bernard chosen as IPSD 204 board appointee
Indian Prairie School District 204 has chosen a new appointee to fill the school board vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Justin Karubas.
The board plans to appoint Andrew Bernard of Naperville during its July 13 meeting to fill the remainder of Karubas’ term, which lasts until the April 2027 election.
Learn more about the board’s pick.
Naperville City Council chooses I-88 corridor as 2026 ‘special study’
The I-88 corridor within Naperville will be the focus of this year’s special study, or initiative, by the city’s planning team as zoning, job creation, and other factors are examined.
The city council recently opted to move forward with I-88 for this year’s study instead of the 5th Avenue land near the Metra station.
Read more about the council’s recent discussion and why the I-88 corridor was the chosen option.
‘Plant a Seed, Read’ with Naperville library’s summer challenge
With summer here and school out for the year, Naperville Public Library invites the public to “Plant a Seed, Read” during its 50-day Summer Reading Challenge.
From June 1 to Aug. 15, the challenge invites people of all ages to “read a little bit every day for a total of 50 days.”
Learn more about the challenge and how to earn prizes.
Naperville Millennium Carillon Tuesday summer concerts returning
Music will fill Rotary Hill again this summer as the free Tuesday night Naperville Millennium Carillon summer recital series begins on June 2.
Find out more about what’s on this year’s lineup.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
June 1 – Millennium Carillon Pride Lighting at Naperville Carillon
June 2 – Yoga at the Zoo at Cosley Zoo
June 2 – Kroehler Park Playground Ribbon Cutting Celebration
June 2 – West Greens Park Playground Ribbon Cutting Celebration
June 2 – Millennium Carillon Summer Recital
June 2 – Evening on the Riverwalk at Nichols Library Riverwalk Amphitheatre
June 3 – Archery: Just for Kids at Blackwell Forest Preserve
June 3 – Arbor Evenings – ARRA at The Morton Arboretum
June 3 – Trivia Night at the 95th St. Library
June 4 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Riverwalk Birding Adventure at Naper Settlement
June 4 – Kayaking: Just for Kids at Herrick Lake
June 4 – Evening in the Park at 95th Street Library Wagner Family Pavilion
June 4 – Sips around the States at Cantigny
June 4 – Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert Series at Central Park
June 5 – Riverwalk Duck Race at Downtown Naperville Riverwalk
June 5 – Community Chess Night at Block 59
June 5 – Summer Kickoff Concert with Jim Gill at 95th Street Library Wagner Family Pavilion
June 5 – The Uncle Louie Variety Show at Wentz Concert Hall
June 5 to 7 – TACOVILLE at Naper Settlement
June 6 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market
June 6 – Run for Animals at Cosley Zoo
June 6 – Pure Bodyweight Fitness by Naperville Park District at Wagner Pavilion
June 6 – Walk 4NF at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion
June 6 – Children’s Safety Expo at Madison Junior High School
June 6 – Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antique Show at DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds
June 6 – World Record Attempt and World Cup Festival at Fox Valley Mall
June 6 – Puppy Yoga Vets Helping Heroes at Dog Training Elite Western Chicago
June 6 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association at Naperville Riverwalk
June 6, 7 – Gabby’s Dollhouse Fairylandia Tour at The Morton Arboretum
June 6 and 8 – Used Book and Media Collection Drive by AAUW at Mill Street Elementary School
June 7 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park
June 7 – Walk with Charlie at Prairie Elementary School
June 7 – Summer Wine Walk in Downtown Naperville
June 7 – Kite Fly at Frontier Sports Complex