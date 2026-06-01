New IPSD board pick | I-88 corridor study | Summer reading challenge

Naperville’s Andrew Bernard chosen as IPSD 204 board appointee

Indian Prairie School District 204 has chosen a new appointee to fill the school board vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Justin Karubas.

The board plans to appoint Andrew Bernard of Naperville during its July 13 meeting to fill the remainder of Karubas’ term, which lasts until the April 2027 election.

Learn more about the board’s pick.

Naperville City Council chooses I-88 corridor as 2026 ‘special study’

The I-88 corridor within Naperville will be the focus of this year’s special study, or initiative, by the city’s planning team as zoning, job creation, and other factors are examined.

The city council recently opted to move forward with I-88 for this year’s study instead of the 5th Avenue land near the Metra station.

Read more about the council’s recent discussion and why the I-88 corridor was the chosen option.

‘Plant a Seed, Read’ with Naperville library’s summer challenge

With summer here and school out for the year, Naperville Public Library invites the public to “Plant a Seed, Read” during its 50-day Summer Reading Challenge.

From June 1 to Aug. 15, the challenge invites people of all ages to “read a little bit every day for a total of 50 days.”

Learn more about the challenge and how to earn prizes.

Naperville Millennium Carillon Tuesday summer concerts returning

Music will fill Rotary Hill again this summer as the free Tuesday night Naperville Millennium Carillon summer recital series begins on June 2.

Find out more about what’s on this year’s lineup.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 1 – Millennium Carillon Pride Lighting at Naperville Carillon

June 2 – Yoga at the Zoo at Cosley Zoo

June 2 – Kroehler Park Playground Ribbon Cutting Celebration

June 2 – West Greens Park Playground Ribbon Cutting Celebration

June 2 – Millennium Carillon Summer Recital

June 2 – Evening on the Riverwalk at Nichols Library Riverwalk Amphitheatre

June 3 – Archery: Just for Kids at Blackwell Forest Preserve

June 3 – Arbor Evenings – ARRA at The Morton Arboretum

June 3 – Trivia Night at the 95th St. Library

June 4 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Riverwalk Birding Adventure at Naper Settlement

June 4 – Kayaking: Just for Kids at Herrick Lake

June 4 – Evening in the Park at 95th Street Library Wagner Family Pavilion

June 4 – Sips around the States at Cantigny

June 4 – Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert Series at Central Park

June 5 – Riverwalk Duck Race at Downtown Naperville Riverwalk

June 5 – Community Chess Night at Block 59

June 5 – Summer Kickoff Concert with Jim Gill at 95th Street Library Wagner Family Pavilion

June 5 – The Uncle Louie Variety Show at Wentz Concert Hall

June 5 to 7 – TACOVILLE at Naper Settlement

June 6 – 5th Avenue Farmer’s Market

June 6 – Run for Animals at Cosley Zoo

June 6 – Pure Bodyweight Fitness by Naperville Park District at Wagner Pavilion

June 6 – Walk 4NF at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

June 6 – Children’s Safety Expo at Madison Junior High School

June 6 – Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antique Show at DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds

June 6 – World Record Attempt and World Cup Festival at Fox Valley Mall

June 6 – Puppy Yoga Vets Helping Heroes at Dog Training Elite Western Chicago

June 6 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association at Naperville Riverwalk

June 6, 7 – Gabby’s Dollhouse Fairylandia Tour at The Morton Arboretum

June 6 and 8 – Used Book and Media Collection Drive by AAUW at Mill Street Elementary School

June 7 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park

June 7 – Walk with Charlie at Prairie Elementary School

June 7 – Summer Wine Walk in Downtown Naperville

June 7 – Kite Fly at Frontier Sports Complex