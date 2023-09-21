New NFD Response Team | Vietnam Memorial Wall | Dancing with the Celebrities

New Fire Department Community Advocate Response Team

At its Tuesday’s meeting, the Naperville City Council unanimously approved the hiring of six new full-time firefighters and paramedics that will form the Naperville Fire Department’s Community Advocate Response Team (CART).

This service will run 24/7 and is designed to stop mental health emergencies from escalating to life-threatening events. Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis advocated for CART, citing the need for specially trained staff to take mental health calls on weekends, holidays, and between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The response team service will save the city an estimated $1.1 million in annual overtime paid to current fire department staff.

Jeanine Nicarico Children’s Advocacy Center celebrates 10-year anniversary

On Tuesday morning, the Jeanine Nicarico Children’s Advocacy Center celebrated ten years of helping young victims of abuse. Learn more about the center and the Naperville girl it was named for.

Vietnam Wall of Remembrance making a return

A replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance will return to Naperville in November to honor the 50th anniversary of when the last American combat troops left South Vietnam. Learn more about the wall and the Veterans Day Ceremony to be held alongside it.

District 203 2023-24 school improvement plans under review

Naperville School District 203’s board members on Monday had their first glimpse into school improvement plans across all 23 buildings for the 2023-24 school year.

Each school has a specific metric in two buckets: academic and social-emotional learning or sense of belonging.

School improvement plans are an annual exercise in District 203, though administrators this year have changed the format of planning documentation to reflect more specific metrics. The board is slated to vote on the plan at its Oct. 2 meeting, and an update on progress will be offered up next spring.

Dancing with the Celebrities results

Last night eight Naperville notables took to the dance floor at Meson Sabika for the Career & Networking Center’s Dancing with the Celebrities competition. Find out who danced away with the top prizes.