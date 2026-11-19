New way to report power outages in the city of Naperville

The city of Naperville has a new way for residents to report and receive information on power outages.

It’s contracted with a third-party Canadian-based firm, Util-Assist, to provide a dedicated phone number and X account for power outage reports and updates.

Find out more about the new service.

Naperville commission denies recommendation for Raymond Drive apartment development proposal

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday provided an unfavorable recommendation for a proposed 39-unit apartment development.

The McDowell Grove Place proposal, eyed on land outside city limits in unincorporated DuPage County, drew density, traffic, safety, and trespassing concerns from nearby residents and commissioners.

Read more about the development proposal and what residents and commissioners had to say.

DuPage County launches sextortion awareness campaign

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office has launched a sextortion awareness campaign in an effort to fight schemes targeting young people online.

The campaign includes informational videos about how to identify a sextortion scheme and what to do if a child has become a victim of such a scheme.

Learn more about this new initiative.

New Naperville Park District activity center gets a name

It’s official: The new indoor activity center planned at the Frontier Sports Complex has a name. It will be called the Frontier Activity Center. The Naperville Park Board on Thursday, Nov. 12, adopted a resolution formalizing the name.

The park board had a preliminary discussion of the facility name last month. Several options were discussed, with the Frontier Activity Center name emerging as the top preference.

Construction of the new activity center, funded through the successful bond referendum in March, is expected to get underway next year. It is slated to open in 2029.

Will County Preserve centennial celebrations announced

On Nov. 2, the Forest Preserve District of Will County marked 100 years since voters approved a referendum to create the district in 1926. It was then formally established in 1927.

The district said the milestone, which will be celebrated throughout 2027, “provides an opportunity to look back at how it all began.”

Read more about what the district has planned to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

Naperville HVAC business recognized by Chicago Bears, PNC

Naperville business Dutchman Heating & Cooling has been selected as a 2026 Chicago Bears Small Business All-Pro by PNC.

The company has been operated by Mike and Dawn Bakker for more than two decades, providing home HVAC service with their team of 16 employees.

Learn more about the recognition.

North Central football heads to the Division III playoffs for 10th straight year

Following Saturday’s 20-10 home victory over Illinois Wesleyan, North Central College football was officially selected into the 2026 Division III NCAA playoff bracket on Sunday evening.

The win over the Titans moved the Cardinals to 9-1 on the season and 7-1 in CCIW play.

Get more details on this win, which advances them to face DePauw University on Saturday, Nov. 28.