New voting equipment | Back-to-school safety | Junior Tour de Naperville

Will County to get new voting equipment

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announced that the county will be buying new state-of-the-art voting equipment, and says she has signed new contracts for the purchase.

The updated election equipment and related software will come from Lisle-based Governmental Business Systems (GBS) and Florida-based Tenex Software Solutions. The new system will use paper ballots, in combination with tabulators that use digital scanners. The county will also get new pollbooks, a new voter registration system, and ballot-marking devices to assist voters with disabilities.

The new purchases are the final step in the Will County Clerk’s modernization efforts for the county’s election processes. Some of the previous voting equipment, the clerk’s office said, was decades old and outdated.

NPD offers safety tips upon return to school

With the new school year about to kick off, the Naperville Police Department is sharing some tips to help ensure that kids head back to school safely. Find out what students, families, and motorists can do to help all stay safe.

Rotary International President visits Naperville

More than 100 people came out to Mesón Sabika Thursday afternoon to meet Rotary International President Gordon McInally. Find out more about his visit to Naperville.

North Central College expands partnership with Inside Out Club DuPage

North Central College’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies is expanding its partnership with the Naperville-based Inside Out Club DuPage. Learn more about how the two will work together.

Biking fun at Junior Tour de Naperville

On Saturday, 170 kids pedaled their way around Wolf’s Crossing Community Park for the Junior Tour de Naperville. Hear more about the Naperville Park District’s annual event.